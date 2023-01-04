Police chiefs hail Legislature’s passage of catalytic converter theft bill

“The Massachusetts Chiefs of Police Association fully supports the proposed legislation to bring more accountability to metal dealers who choose to take in catalytic converters,” said Salisbury police Chief Thomas W. Fowler, the association’s president, in a statement. “We are happy that legislators worked so swiftly to get this bill to the Governor’s desk and we appreciate them considering our input during the process. Catalytic converter theft has become a serious problem and by requiring dealers to record vital information it will hopefully reduce the occurrences of these thefts.”

The Massachusetts Chiefs of Police Association on Wednesday voiced support for a bill to clamp down on catalytic converter theft in Massachusetts that the Legislature passed on Tuesday, sending the measure to the governor’s desk to potentially be signed into law.

The House and Senate both passed the bill Tuesday after working over an amendment, according to the state’s official mass.gov website. The vote margins weren’t immediately available.

The bill now heads to the office of the governor, which is in a state of flux this week.

Republican Charlie Baker is leaving the job on Wednesday after two terms in office, paving the way for Governor-elect Maura Healey, a Democrat, to be inaugurated Thursday to the musical stylings of folk legend Brandi Carlile at TD Garden.

The catalytic converter bill requires scrap metal buyers to accept sales only if the sellers present proof of identification as well as a bill of sale for the converter, or other legal document demonstrating ownership.

In addition, the bill requires scrap metal buyers to keep detailed records of catalytic converter transactions including a seller’s name, address, and telephone number, as well as the license plate number of the vehicle used to bring the converter to the metal yard. Buyers must turn over the records to police upon request.

The bill also requires check payments for all converter sales that exceed $250 or that include at least three converters, among several other provisions.

Requests for comment were sent Wednesday to the sponsors of the House and Senate versions of the bill.

Its passage in the Legislature comes amid a dizzying wave of catalytic converter thefts in Massachusetts.

The converters, pollutant-reducing devices in nearly all modern cars, have become sought after by thieves across the Commonwealth, as sky-high metal prices have led to huge paydays for the pilfered part.

Cambridge police said in June that cops get called over a missing converter just about every day, while Pittsfield police indicated at the time that some businesses have suffered thefts “multiple nights in a row,” at an “astounding” rate.

More recently, Boston police said late last month that three New Bedford men were facing charges stemming from a catalytic converter theft from a parked vehicle in Roxbury on the morning of Dec. 27.

The three men were arrested at 3:48 a.m. in a joint effort between Boston and State Police, after responding to a call for a larceny in progress in the area of 15 Devon St., authorities have said.

“While on approach, officers were advised that the suspects had stolen a catalytic converter from a parked motor vehicle before fleeing the area,” police said in a statement. “During the incident, one suspect utilized a jack and a power tool to remove the part, another stood by as a ‘lookout’ while the third remained in a running vehicle nearby.”

State Police stopped a vehicle that matched the given description in the area of 158 Geneva Ave. a short time later, according to the statement. In the back of the vehicle, troopers found four catalytic converters “along with other evidence,” police said.

In Watertown in November, police announced an innovative approach to try to curb such thefts: spray-paint messaging to deter wanton criminals.

Here’s how it works. The Watertown Police Department, along with a local Toyota dealership and sign company, created a stencil to spray-paint the words “Property of Watertown Police” onto the catalytic converters underneath residents’ cars.

“Our hope is that this will be a deterrent when someone slides under your vehicle to cut the catalytic converter off,” said Watertown police Lieutenant James O’Connor in a November video clip plugging the initiative. “It will certainly work in the aftermarket sale, where they bring it to a place to sell it and the person would see ‘Watertown Police.’”

Most of the catalytic converter thefts involve “older model” Toyota Prius cars, according to a statement from Watertown police.

“We’re dealing with about eight to 10 stolen ‘cats’ per week,” Toyota Service Director Rodney Dukes said in the November promo video. “Hybrid vehicles have some of the biggest catalytic converters because we’re trying to keep this car at zero emission as best as possible.”

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report. This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.