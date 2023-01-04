Spencer, the Boston Marathon’s iconic golden retriever, honored with portrait at Copley Plaza Hotel

The honor comes at an uncertain time in Spencer’s life — he was recently diagnosed with untreatable liver cancer.

“He would just want to continue to inspire,” said Spencer’s owner, Rich Powers. “He’s made a difference with a lot of people.”

Spencer, the feisty 13-year-old golden retriever who is the official dog of the 126th Boston Marathon , was honored with a portrait unveiled at the Copley Plaza Hotel and an honorary medal from the Boston Athletic Association Wednesday morning.

“Our boy is about to turn on to Heartbreak Hill,” Powers said.

The painting, which features the pup holding his iconic Boston Strong flag in his mouth, stands at 5.5 by 4.5 feet.

“The image of Spencer holding those banners with the heart and the Boston Strong image, it’s a playful image, it’s fun, but it’s also an image of endurance,” said artist Tom Mosser in a speech at the hotel. “And that’s what you need in life and when you’re running a marathon.”

Mosser, who is based in Pittsburgh, said that the painting took 38 days to complete. Powers commissioned the portrait in October after leaning of Spencer’s diagnosis. The image will be reprinted on posters, mugs, and other forms of merchandise to raise money for the Morris Animal Foundation’s Golden Retriever Lifetime Study.

Spencer first garnered media attention during the 2018 Marathon, when a video of him holding a double-sided flag while donning a raincoat went viral. Since then, he’s become beloved by Marathon runners, who see him at his usual spot near Ashland State Park every year. In April 2022, Spencer was recognized by the Boston Athletic Association, or the BAA, as the official dog of the Marathon.

“I think Spencer is just emblematic of the spirit and the support of the Boston Marathon course,” said Scott Stover, chief marketing officer of the BAA. “When you run this race you expect the support of the crowd and Spencer is a part of that.”

After the BAA presented both Spencer and Powers with honorary Marathon metals, the Copley Plaza Hotel presented Spencer with a frame naming him the honorary canine ambassador.

Powers said that he and his family will be at the next Marathon, with or without Spencer. Though he’s heartbroken about the diagnosis, he noted that 13 years old is “excessively geriatric” for a golden retriever, and that Spencer’s legacy will live on.

“He felt the energy of the runners. He felt it and he knew it was a big deal,” Powers said. “When he held that flag, he wanted to hold that flag, and he could feel it was making a difference.”

Powers added that those who want to help can donate to the Morris Animal Foundation’s Golden Retriever Lifetime Study.

“We want to make people aware that we get it when you lose a pet,” Powers said. “It’s a family member.”





Kate Armanini can be reached at kate.armanini@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @KateArmanini.