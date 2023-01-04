Swansea Public Schools to resume classes Thursday after ransomware attack

Swansea Public Schools district will resume classes Thursday after a ransomware attack shut down schools on Wednesday as the district worked to resolve the issue.
Superintendent John J. Robidoux also said in a Wednesday evening press release that no personal student or staff information was leaked by the attack after a preliminary investigation.
Robidoux tweeted Tuesday afternoon that schools districtwide would be canceled as Swansea Public Schools’ cybersecurity company, Hub Technology, shut down the network system due to a ransomware attack.
In Wednesday’s press release, Robidoux said the attack was believed to not be malicious and caused by an encrypted download by an individual within the district. Hub Technology and the district’s IT department removed any viruses on the network and added additional security measures, according to the press release.
“I am thankful that our district has security measures attached to our network that prevented a much larger issue from occurring,” Superintendent Robidoux said. “I would like to thank Randi Arruda, Gilly Pereira and Gio Pimental for their hard work in ensuring that we are able to resolve this matter efficiently and proceed with teaching and learning in a safe manner.”
Swansea Schools will be open tomorrow 1/5/23. The cyber attack has been remediated thanks to the hard work of Randi Arruda, Gilly Pereira and Gio Pimental in collaboration with our cyber security company! Memo and press release have been sent as well!— JJR (@superswansea16) January 4, 2023
