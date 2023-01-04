Swansea Public Schools to resume classes Thursday after ransomware attack

Swansea Public Schools district will resume classes Thursday after a ransomware attack shut down schools on Wednesday as the district worked to resolve the issue.

Superintendent John J. Robidoux also said in a Wednesday evening press release that no personal student or staff information was leaked by the attack after a preliminary investigation.

Robidoux tweeted Tuesday afternoon that schools districtwide would be canceled as Swansea Public Schools’ cybersecurity company, Hub Technology, shut down the network system due to a ransomware attack.