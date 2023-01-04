‘Varsity Blues’ mastermind-turned-cooperator to be sentenced

On Wednesday , Singer, 62, will learn whether his extensive cooperation was enough to keep him out of prison as he faces sentencing on racketeering, money laundering, obstruction and fraud charges in US District in Boston. Defense lawyers are recommending a year of home detention, three years of probation and community service for Singer, while prosecutors are recommending six years in prison — double the longest sentence previously imposed in the “Varsity Blues” case.

Then, when confronted by federal agents , he quickly cooperated — secretly recording conversations and arranging payments totaling millions — to help authorities convict more than 50 parents, coaches, and administrators.

William “Rick” Singer, a college admissions consultant, was the mastermind of the sprawling Varsity Blues bribery scheme, helping his wealthy clients get their children accepted to elite colleges by cheating on admission tests or posing as fake athletic recruits.

Singer admitted that he guaranteed his wealthy clients that he could get their children admitted to elite schools as athletic recruits, often for sports they didn’t even play, in exchange for hefty payments totaling millions of dollars. Cash payments from parents were funneled to Singer’s nonprofit, the Key Worldwide Foundation, to make it appear as though they were donations to support disadvantaged children, according to prosecutors.

Singer funneled the bribes to coaches and administrators at schools across the country, including Yale University, Georgetown University, the University of Southern California, and Stanford University.

In a separate cheating scheme, parents paid Singer to arrange for corrupt test proctors and administrators to take the college admissions exams for their children or correct their answers after the children had completed the exams.

Singer took in more than $25 million from his clients and paid bribes totaling more than $7 million, using the remainder for his own benefit, according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors acknowledged that Singer’s cooperation “is unprecedented in scope in this District,” but wrote in a sentencing memorandum last week that it was also “problematic.” He admittedly warned six clients that his phone was being tapped in an effort to prevent them from being snared in the probe, deleted text messages and sometimes failed to follow instructions from his federal handlers. The government opted not to call Singer to testify in the few Varsity Blues cases that went to trial. Instead, jurors heard recordings of Singer’s calls implicating others in his scheme

“He was the architect and mastermind of a criminal enterprise that massively corrupted the integrity of the college admissions process — which already favors those with wealth and privilege — to a degree never before seen in this country,” Assistant US Attorneys Leslie Wright, Kristen Kearney and Stephen Frank wrote in the sentencing memorandum. “No other defendant’s involvement was as extensive, nor was any co-conspirator’s conduct more deceptive, corruption more deep-rooted, or lies more pervasive than Singer’s. His sentence should, and must, reflect that singularity.”

But Singer’s lawyers argued in a sentencing memorandum that Singer deserved leniency because of his extensive cooperation and also, in part, because of a “significant trauma” that he had suffered in his youth. However, details of the trauma were not made public because US District Judge Rya Zobel granted the defense’s request to seal portions of its sentencing memorandum and 14 letters written on Singer’s behalf to protect the privacy of Singer and others.

“Childhood trauma broke his moral compass and, increasingly over time, choosing right over wrong became less important than doing what needed to be done to be the best,” Singer’s lawyers, Candice Fields and A. Neil Hartzell, wrote. “He is not a fraudster out to cheat others; he is a damaged man who lost his moral compass after many years of service. Given the chance, he will provide honest support, and with guidance from federal supervision, will atone for his crimes by helping others.”

In a statement to the court, Singer wrote that he has been reflecting on his “poor judgment” and criminal activities since he was confronted by the government in September 2018 and made aware he had been caught.

“I have woken up every day feeling shame, remorse, and regret,” Singer wrote.

Intense publicity about the Varsity Blues case has forced Singer, a California native, to relocate “to avoid physical threats and harassment,” his lawyers wrote in the sentencing memorandum. They said he now lives in a trailer park in St. Petersburg, Florida and offers twice-weekly paddle boarding lessons to autistic children and veterans.

Singer began cooperating in 2018 after learning the FBI had been recording his calls and he was facing a litany of charges. At the government’s direction, he secretly recorded hundreds of calls with dozens of targets of the investigation and wore a wire during some meetings, according to court filings. The following year, he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit racketeering, conspiracy to commit money laundering, obstruction of justice, and conspiracy to defraud the United States. As part of a plea agreement, he agreed to forfeit $3.4 million cash. To date, he has repaid $1.2 million, according to his lawyers.

Singer has also agreed to forfeit additional assets worth more than $5.3 million, according to prosecutors. But, a lawyer who represents a parent convicted in the Varsity Blues case wrote two letters to the court accusing Singer of hiding his assets in offshore bank accounts. Prosecutors said that they investigated the allegations and were unable to locate any such assets, according to court filings

Fifty-seven people were charged in the sweeping scandal that cast a spotlight on the influence of wealth on college admissions and sent dozens of people to prison. Fifty-one people pleaded guilty, including Hollywood actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin, and received sentences ranging from probation to 30 months in prison. One parent received a pardon from then-president Donald Trump, and another was given a deferred prosecution agreement. Only three cases went to trial, ending in the acquittal of one parent and the conviction of two parents and a coach. But the two parents remain free pending an appeal of their convictions, and the coach is a waiting a retrial after a judge vacated his conviction.

Singer “created a market for his fraud, promoting the scheme to parents who – while eager and willing participants in the crime – would otherwise not have engaged in it on their own,” prosecutors wrote in the sentencing memorandum. “He found demand in his wealthy and overprivileged clients, and helped to stoke it by convincing them that their children would not be admitted to the college of their choice without using his illicit services.”

Shelley Murphy can be reached at shelley.murphy@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shelleymurph.