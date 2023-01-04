Violent and property crimes dropped two percent in Boston last year, police say

Violent crimes in the category include homicide, rape and attempted rape, robbery and attempted robbery, domestic aggravated assault, and non-domestic aggravated assault. Property crimes in the category include commercial burglary, residential burglary, larceny from a motor vehicle, other larceny, and auto theft.

The stats, posted to the department’s official website , indicate there were 14,863 so-called “Part One” violent and property crimes in the city in 2022, down from 15,087 in 2021.

Serious crime dipped by 2 percent in Boston last year compared to 2021, according to Boston police statistics released Tuesday.

There were 41 homicides reported in Boston in 2022, up from 40 in 2021. The 2021 tally, police said, includes three deaths that were ruled homicides that year but that occurred in prior years. The five-year average was 49.

Sexual assault reports dropped, with 167 rapes or attempted rapes reported in 2022, compared to 225 in 2021. The five-year average tally was 228.

Boston police also made two more gun arrests last year, when they put the bracelets on 604 suspects, than in 2021, when officers made 602 such arrests.

“Firearm Arrest data includes default warrant arrests for past Firearm charges and arrests for Assault by Means of a Firearm where no gun is recovered, in addition to straight firearm arrests with a gun recovery,” police said.

There were also fewer shooting victims in Boston in 2022 compared to 2021, per the data.

Last year, 181 people were shot in the city, down from 197 in 2021, though police said the “numbers are preliminary and are subject to change.”

There were, however, more double and triple shootings reported in 2022 than in the prior year.

According to the data, there were 20 double shootings in 2022, compared to 13q in 2021, and the city saw six triple shootings last year, up from three in 2021. There was also one quadruple shooting in 2022, down from two in 2021.

Aggravated domestic assaults, meanwhile, went up in 2022 compared to the prior year. There were 831 such assaults reported last year, compared to 813 in 2021. The five-year average was 871.

On the property crime side of the ledger, there were 356 commercial burglaries in 2022, up from 313 in 2021. Residential burglaries, though, were down significantly last year: There were 797 such capers in 2022, compared to 947 in 2021.

The release of the crime data follows a prior statistical release in November showing that Boston police had made significantly more juvenile gun arrests in 2022 than in the prior three calendar years.

“Especially when we talk about the impact of COVID, our young people are at a time in their lives when they’re the most emotional and volatile they could be, at the same time that there’s a lack of resources to give them the direction and structure that might keep them out of harm’s way,” said Boston police Commissioner Michael A. Cox in a November interview. “That is a complicated issue ... and not something police can handle on our own.”

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.













