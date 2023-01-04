fb-pixel Skip to main content

Woman suffers ‘potentially life-threatening’ injuries after being struck by vehicle in Newton

By Emily Sweeney Globe Staff,Updated January 4, 2023, 17 minutes ago

A woman was seriously hurt when she was struck by a vehicle in Newton Tuesday evening, police said.

The 44-year-old female pedestrian was hit shortly before 6:15 p.m. in the area of Parker Street and Hagen Road, according to Newton police Sergeant Hagai Brandon.

She suffered “potentially life-threatening” injuries and was taken to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, Brandon said.

The driver stayed at the scene and the incident is under investigation, he said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.



