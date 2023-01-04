Woman suffers ‘potentially life-threatening’ injuries after being struck by vehicle in Newton

A woman was seriously hurt when she was struck by a vehicle in Newton Tuesday evening, police said.
The 44-year-old female pedestrian was hit shortly before 6:15 p.m. in the area of Parker Street and Hagen Road, according to Newton police Sergeant Hagai Brandon.
She suffered “potentially life-threatening” injuries and was taken to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, Brandon said.
The driver stayed at the scene and the incident is under investigation, he said.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
