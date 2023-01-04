World War II ‘Code Girl’ celebrates 99th birthday in Maine

Thousands of women who participated in the important work of deciphering encrypted messages and breaking codes used in Japanese and German military communications during World War II, according to the National Archives .

Chasse, who lives at the Maine Veterans’ Home in Scarborough, served in the US Navy from Feb. 10, 1944, to Dec. 5, 1945, and was one of the “Code Girls” who contributed to codebreaking work during World War II, according to a spokeswoman for the Maine Veterans’ Home.

In a 2019 interview on Diane Atwood’s “Catching Your Memories,” podcast, Chasse spoke about how she grew up in Cornish, Maine, joined the Navy at 20 years old, and ended up doing this secret work in Washington DC during the war.

“And we went all those years without any recognition for what we did. People in World War II didn’t go home with bells and whistles and all kinds of praise,” Chasse said. “We didn’t talk about our duty. Even the men didn’t talk...I just got off the train like I’d been to Boston, you know, one night. And that was it for me. Just like a train trip.”

On Wednesday afternoon she celebrated her birthday at the Maine Veterans’ Home.









