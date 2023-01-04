Four ways the chaos over the House Speaker vote could end

So yes, this could take a while, with Congress paralyzed and members of the House not even able to be sworn in.

Indeed, until a majority of House members cast ballots for a single candidate, the voting will go on. And of the hundreds of ballots cast over six rounds of voting so far, only two or three have switched at all.

For those watching House Republicans, with their slim majority, struggle to pick a speaker this week, it might seem as if the situation could drag on forever.

But here are four ways it could end.

1. McCarthy cuts a deal with conservatives

The most obvious path might also turn out to be the most elusive. But consider the math. In the first five ballots, House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy had the backing of 90 percent of House Republicans. The problem is he needs 98 percent of the caucus to become speaker — if all members-elect are present and voting.

Get Today in Politics A digest of the top political stories from the Globe, sent to your inbox Monday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

McCarthy doesn’t need to get all of his 20 or so Republican detractors on board, but he does need to get 16 of them. He can cut deals with each one or in groups, whether the agreements are related to politics or policy. The longer the stalemate goes on, the more time there is to hammer out arrangements.

Advertisement

Obviously, cutting deals with the handful of conservatives isn’t some brilliant new strategy. McCarthy has been doing this for weeks. But every time he agrees to something, these rogue Republicans make a new demand. It’s Lucy and the football.

It’s possible, however, the group will never cut a deal, or at least not enough of them will.

Let’s note here that the Republicans obstructing McCarthy are voting for specific candidates. First they backed Andy Biggs, of Arizona. Then they nominated Jim Jordan, of Ohio. On Wednesday, it was Byron Donalds, of Florida. Importantly, both Jordan and Donalds were on Team McCarthy when the voting began.

Advertisement

Eventually, some other candidate could emerge who begins to pull more votes from the McCarthy bloc. Who that could be is unclear. But yes, your social media feed is correct: The speaker doesn’t have to be a current member of Congress.

3. McCarthy tries to exhaust members with repeated votes to lower the win number

The next speaker is the one who wins a majority of votes among the ballots cast for a candidate. At this point everyone is looking for someone, especially McCarthy, to get to 218 votes, a majority of the 435 House seats.

But if members-elect go home or go get a snack during the vote, or simply vote “present,” that would lower the vote threshold that McCarthy would need to win. It appears McCarthy would only need 213 votes to defeat Democratic leader Hakim Jeffries, who has consistently drawn all 212 Democratic votes. (That would mean all of McCarthy’s Republican detractors would have to take a walk, of course.)

And again, he could go to some of the 20 voting against him, many of whom vowed on the campaign trail never to vote for him, and ask that they either grab a sandwich during the vote, or vote “present.” Whether any of his detractors would agree to do that is unclear.

But this is why there’s incentive for McCarthy supporters to keep voting round after round and see who gets tired, or hungry.

4. McCarthy cuts a deal with Democrats

If McCarthy is looking for just a handful of votes, well, as stated above, there are 212 of them on the other side of the aisle. Democrats are sitting there, some tweeting pictures of themselves with popcorn, watching the Republicans battle each other.

Advertisement

Democrats will continue to sit there unless McCarthy wants to offer up a deal — either for the entire Democratic Caucus or for a handful of Democratic moderates — to switch their votes to him.

That scenario could be more politically damaging to McCarthy than trading away all his power to conservatives. But at least he’d get the job and the whole mess would be over.

James Pindell can be reached at james.pindell@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jamespindell and on Instagram @jameswpindell.