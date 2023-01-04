Biden promotes bipartisan victories as divisions roil the Republican Party

Standing in front of the Ohio River, the president joined Senator Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, the Republican minority leader, and an improbable mix of political rivals to highlight new funding for the Brent Spence Bridge, which connects Covington, Kentucky, to Cincinnati. The rare joint appearance is an effort by the White House to begin 2023 by focusing voter attention on instances of bipartisan agreement during Biden’s first two years in office.

COVINGTON, Ky. — President Biden delivered a celebration of bipartisan achievement alongside the Senate’s top Republican on Wednesday, even as House Republicans continued their chaotic debate over who can best wage partisan warfare against his administration.

“I wanted to start off the new year with this historic project here in Ohio, Kentucky, with a bipartisan group of officials, because I believe it sends an important message, an important message to the entire country,” Biden said in front of the bridge, which is a vivid symbol of the nation’s crumbling infrastructure.

“We can work together,” he said. “We can get things done. We can move the nation forward if we drop our egos a little bit and focus on what is needed in the country.”

It was only because of McConnell, the president said, that federal bridge funding was secured. Biden called McConnell “my friend and colleague of many years” and downplayed the political clashes they had during the first two years of his presidency.

“Leader McConnell and I don’t agree on everything,” Biden said. “In fact, we disagree on a lot of things. But here’s what matters: He’s a man of his word. When he gives you his word, you can take it to the bank, you can count on it, and he’s willing to find common ground to get things done for the country.”

The appearance by both men offered a remarkable split-screen moment.

In Washington, the House leadership spectacle continued into a second day Wednesday, underscoring the reality of what divided government has wrought. Representative Kevin McCarthy has repeatedly failed to win election as speaker thanks to a small group of about 20 conservative hard-liners who accuse him of being insufficiently aggressive in opposition to Biden’s presidency and his party’s agenda.

For Biden, the contrast is convenient.

On his way to Kentucky, the president called the episode an embarrassment for House Republicans with “the rest of the world” looking on. Speaking to reporters at the White House, Biden said the fight over who serves as speaker was “not my problem,” but he pressed the contrast between his bipartisan event and the Republican infighting in the House.

“How do you think this looks to the rest of the world?” Biden mused about the Republican discord, which the House chaplain referred to charitably Wednesday as the “days of uncertainty.”

McCarthy continued to scrounge for votes as Biden and McConnell arrived in Kentucky for their display of bipartisan bridge-building, standing in front of “Building a Better America” signs with a red and white riverboat floating in the background. Governors Andy Beshear of Kentucky, a Democrat, and Mike DeWine of Ohio, a Republican, were there. So were Senator Sherrod Brown, Democrat of Ohio, and former Senator Rob Portman of Ohio, a Republican.

The senators and governors from the two parties gushed about one another, hailing the cooperative spirit that got the new bridge funded.

Beshear crowed about “what’s possible when we push partisanship aside.” DeWine urged Americans to “let our new bridge serve as an example of how we can come together.” Portman called the event a “triumph of common sense and persistence over pessimism and partisanship,” while Brown said it was an example of “bipartisanship in the United States of America.”

McConnell praised Biden for signing the infrastructure measure into law and noted the divisions in the nation’s capital.

“We all know these are really partisan times,” the senator said. “But I always feel no matter who gets elected, once it’s all over, we ought to look for things we can agree on and try to do those, even while we have big differences on other things.”

The Brent Spence Bridge has been in need of an upgrade for decades. Led by Biden, lawmakers from both parties, including McConnell, voted last year to invest hundreds of billions of dollars to fix the bridge and others like it in communities across the country.