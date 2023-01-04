Biden to visit border as part of summit trip to Mexico

The president’s Republican critics have pressured him for months to visit the southern US border at a time when federal authorities are making record numbers of immigration arrests. Biden and his top officials have dismissed that criticism, insisting he’s had more urgent priorities to attend to.

“That’s my intention,” the president told reporters who asked about his plans for a border visit. Biden made the comments during a trip to Kentucky for a meeting with Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell, Republican of Kentucky, to discuss federal infrastructure funding.

President Biden said Wednesday that he is planning to visit the US southern border next week as part of a trip to Mexico City for a regional summit.

Advertisement

It was not clear where Biden might stop along the US southern border, nor whether he would make the visit before or after planned meetings in Mexico City on Monday. Biden is scheduled to sit down with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for the North American Leaders’ Summit. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas will join him on the trip.

Get Today in Politics A digest of the top political stories from the Globe, sent to your inbox Monday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

John Kirby, a spokesman for the National Security Council, told reporters last month that Biden’s trip would feature new initiatives to “address climate and environmental challenges” and “help increase North America’s competitiveness, protect the health and safety of our citizens, jointly respond, of course, to irregular migration in the region, and advance diversity, equity, and inclusion.”

US Customs and Border Protection recorded nearly 2.4 million arrests along the Mexico border during the 2022 fiscal year, an all-time high. Since Biden took office, an increasing number of migrants have been arriving from a growing number of nations around the world, straining US capacity and border communities. New arrivals typically surrender to US authorities, the first step in applying for humanitarian protection. The majority are released into the United States while their cases are pending in US immigration courts.

Advertisement

Recent attempts by the Biden administration to halt two Trump-era border polices, known as Title 42 and “Remain in Mexico,” have been blocked in the courts.

Washington Post

Santos, others incorrectly say they were sworn in

WASHINGTON — George Santos shared a falsehood on his first day on Capitol Hill: that he had been sworn in as a member of the House of Representatives. While the statement on his official website drew instant criticism because the New York Republican has been accused of fabricating key details of his biography, he wasn’t the only one to send out an erroneous announcement.

The press release on Santos’ House page on Tuesday, which said he “was sworn in as a Member of the United States House of Representatives by the Speaker of the House on January 3rd, 2023,” appears to have been generic — and possibly automated.

Identical statements were posted on the websites of other incoming freshman lawmakers, including for Robert Garcia, a California Democrat; Michael Lawler, a New York Republican; and Yadira Caraveo, a Colorado Democrat.

The mistake shows the potential pitfalls of scheduling press releases on the assumption Washington politics will go smoothly.

No elected member of the House was sworn in Tuesday, including Representative-elect Kevin McCarthy, Republican of California, as House Republicans, who secured the majority in November, failed to elect a speaker after McCarthy’s bid was thwarted. Incoming members cannot be sworn in until a speaker is chosen.

Advertisement

The Office of the Chief Administrative Officer for the House of Representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment overnight Wednesday about why the messages may have posted to the lawmakers’ websites. Santos’ statement appears to have been taken down online, while some others remain public.

Nonetheless, political pundits and keen-eyed Twitter users were swift to spotlight Santos, 34, an accused serial fabulist whose actions are being examined by the attorney general of New York and the district attorneys of Nassau County and Queens. Authorities in Brazil are also seeking to reinstate a 15-year-old fraud charge against him.

“The very first thing, George Santos puts in writing from Congress isn’t true? Shocked,” one Twitter user said.

“Best case, it was a scheduled post and his people forgot to cancel it. Worst case, well, we all know,” another wrote.

“Sworn-ish” was another retort, in apparent reference to Santos telling the New York Post he was “Jew-ish,” after claims he had embellished his ancestry.

Santos was elected in November to represent the Third District of New York, flipping a crucial seat for the Republican Party. A firestorm ensued last month after The New York Times and others outlined apparent fabrications in Santos’ work and educational background and personal history.

Washington Post

Capitol tours don’t mention Jan. 6 riot

WASHINGTON — Visitors on official guided tours of the US Capitol are peppered with facts about its rich history. They learn about the building’s architect and the materials used to construct it. They are told how the British army torched the Capitol in 1814. And they are reminded that Abraham Lincoln vowed to finish its construction during the Civil War to show the Union would go on.

Advertisement

But unless visitors ask, they probably won’t hear a word from the red coat-wearing guides about the Jan. 6, 2021, attack by supporters of former president Donald Trump who were seeking to stop the certification of Joe Biden’s electoral win.

The attack is not mentioned in the Capitol Visitor Center’s newly renovated exhibition hall, which provides a robust history of the building. Nor is it discussed in the seven-minute introductory film that visitors watch before the tour commences. And as the second anniversary of the attack approaches, the visitor center has not announced any plans to address it.

It is not by accident that the guides are silent about one of the building’s darkest and most consequential days, even as highly publicized hearings about what happened unfolded under the same roof. They have been told to only refer to Jan. 6 if questioned on a tour, according to former tour guides and people familiar with the center’s operations. It is a policy that in many ways reflects a country at odds with itself, unable to agree on fact and truth and reluctant to engage on the history of a day that threatened democracy.

Officials at the Capitol Visitor Center, which operates the tours, declined to comment on what guides are told they can say on tours. The policy of not commenting, they said, “is in keeping with our history of deferring to congressional authorities on most issues.” The House Administration Committee and the Senate Rules and Administration Committee oversee the center.

Advertisement

Washington Post