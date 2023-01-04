Here’s what AOC was saying to two far-right Republicans during House speaker votes

Ocasio-Cortez, a New York Democrat, engaged in animated discussions at the back of the House chamber with Representative Matt Gaetz of Florida and Representative Paul Gosar of Arizona as the votes continued throughout the afternoon.

Amid the chaos of the Republican Party’s failure to elect a House speaker after a series of votes on Tuesday came another eyebrow-raising moment: Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was seen speaking to two far-right Republican representatives, one of whom previously shared a cartoon depicting him killing her.

Gosar and Gaetz were among the 20 Republican defectors who blocked McCarthy’s path to the speakership Tuesday, voting for other nominees and imperiling the majority required to elect McCarthy. The House adjourned after McCarthy fell short in three votes.

Advertisement

In an interview with MSNBC on Tuesday night, Ocasio-Cortez said she spoke to Gosar and Gaetz to serve as a “fact check” to claims McCarthy was making.

Get Today in Politics A digest of the top political stories from the Globe, sent to your inbox Monday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

Ocasio-Cortez told the Intercept Tuesday that Gaetz said McCarthy was “suggesting he could get Dems to walk away to lower his threshold,” an apparent reference to McCarthy’s idea that Democrats could vote “present,” because lawmakers voting “present” lowers the overall number of votes needed to reach a majority. Former House speakers, including outgoing Democratic Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Republican Speaker John Boehner, used that strategy when they confronted opposition and won the gavel with fewer than 218 votes.

Ocasio-Cortez confirmed with Democratic leadership that the party wouldn’t make that deal and informed Gaetz, according to the Intercept.

“I think in chaos, anything is possible, especially in this era,” Ocasio-Cortez said in the MSNBC interview.

“Some of us in the House of Representatives are independent in certain ways from our party, and I do believe that in some of those conversations, there are things that are happening on the floor, these machinations are happening on the floor, and sometimes the leadership of your party, in this case, the Republican Party will be making claims in order to try to twist arms and get people in line,” Ocasio-Cortez said.

Advertisement

“A lot of times information and truth is currency,” she continued. “So sometimes to be able to fact check some of the claims that McCarthy is making, whether Democrats are going to defect or not, et cetera, is important in order to keep him honest and to keep people honest in general.”

House Democrats were united in supporting Representative Hakeem Jeffries, who is taking over as party leader, casting all 212 votes for the New York congressman.

“We’re not going anywhere,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “And if they want to play ball, we’re open to that.”

The House adjourned on Tuesday evening after three ballots in which a nominee failed to capture the 218 votes required to elect a speaker. McCarthy received 203 votes in the first two rounds — fewer than Jeffries received in the GOP-controlled chamber — and his support dropped to 202 votes in the third round.

“I was honestly surprised,” Ocasio-Cortez said about how Tuesday’s votes unfolded. “I did not think that Kevin McCarthy was going to have the votes in the first round, but I didn’t think that it was going to be as catastrophic for him as it actually was.”

“To get into the high teens — nearly 18, 19 members refusing to support his speakership — is an astonishingly high number,” Ocasio-Cortez continued. “And I think it very much speaks to the lack of faith among elected Republicans that they have in Kevin McCarthy’s speakership.”

Advertisement

The House is convening again on Wednesday to try to elect a speaker, though it’s unclear if and when McCarthy can scrape together enough votes to become speaker.

Gaetz and Gosar both voted for Representative Andy Biggs of Arizona during the first ballot, and then switched their votes to Representative Jim Jordan for the next two.

Gosar, who has faced criticism for his extremist views, conspiracy theories, and alleged ties to white nationalists, in November 2021 shared to Twitter and Instagram an animated video of him killing Ocasio-Cortez and swinging two swords at President Biden. Days later, the House voted almost entirely along party lines to censure him for posting the video.

McCarthy’s failure to win election as speaker was the first time in 100 years that a vote for speaker went to multiple ballots.

Material from Globe wire services was used in this report.

Amanda Kaufman can be reached at amanda.kaufman@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amandakauf1.