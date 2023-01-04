Survey: Religiously, Congress doesn’t reflect America

Even though nearly three in 10 Americans claim no religious affiliation — a rate that has steadily risen in recent years — only two of the 534 incoming members of Congress publicly identify as such.

Congress is far more Christian, and religious overall, than today’s general population.

Religiously speaking, the incoming 118th Congress looks like America — that is, the America of decades past, rather than today.

The Congress “remains largely untouched by two trends that have long marked religious life in the United States: a decades-long decline in the share of Americans who identify as Christian, and a corresponding increase in the percentage who say they have no religious affiliation,” said the Pew report, released Tuesday. It was based on a CQ Roll Call survey of members of Congress.

Advertisement

Nearly 88 percent of members of Congress identify as Christian, compared with only 63 percent of US adults overall. That includes 57 percent of congresspersons who identify as Protestant and 28 percent as Catholic, both higher than national rates. Also, 6 percent of members of Congress identify as Jewish, compared with 2 percent of the overall population.

Get Today in Politics A digest of the top political stories from the Globe, sent to your inbox Monday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

While 29 percent of Americans claim no religious affiliation, they’d have to squint to see themselves reflected in Congress. The only overtly nonreligious members are Representative Jared Huffman, Democrat of California, who identifies as humanist, and Senator Kyrsten Sinema, independent of Arizona, who says she’s religiously unaffiliated.

Pew listed 20 other members of Congress as having unknown religious affiliations, either because they declined to answer CQ Roll Call’s query or because the answers are otherwise muddled (such as in the case of New York Republican George Santos, along with much else in his background).

Historically, lacking a religious identity was seen as a political liability.

Only 60 percent of Americans told a Gallup survey in 2019 that they’d be willing to vote for an atheist — fewer than would vote for gays or lesbians or various religious or ethnic groups.

Advertisement

But Huffman said he experienced no political blowback.

“If anything, there’s a political upside,” he said. “People appreciate the fact that I’m just being honest.”

He said many colleagues in Congress find religion to be politically useful, “particularly across the aisle, how so many of them exploit and weaponize religion but seem to be totally divorced from any authentic connection to the religion they’re weaponizing.”

The ranks of Christians in Congress has dipped only slightly over the decades, though it’s a different story with the general population. Since 2007, Christians have gone from 78 percent to 63 percent of the population, while the non-affiliated rose from 16 percent to 29 percent, according to Pew. The trend line is even more dramatic when looking back to 1990, when nearly nine in 10 Americans identified as Christian, while less than one in 10 identified as nonreligious, according to researchers at Trinity College in Connecticut.

In some ways, the two political parties conform to perception.

The Republican congressional delegation is a staggering 99 percent Christian, with the rest Jewish or unknown. Republicans — who have long embraced Christian expressions in their political functions and where an aggressive form of Christian nationalism has become more mainstream — include 69 percent Protestants, 25 percent Catholics, and 5 percent other Christians (such as Mormon and Orthodox).

Democrats have more religious diversity, at about 76 percent Christian (including 44 percent Protestant, 31 percent Catholic, and 1.5 percent Orthodox) and 12 percent Jewish. They have about 1 percent each of Buddhist, Hindu, Muslim, and Unitarian Universalist representation.

Advertisement

But Democrats’ paucity of openly non-affiliated members contrasts starkly with a constituency to which it owes much.

Religiously unaffiliated voters opted overwhelmingly for Democrats candidates in the 2022 midterms. They voted for Democrats over Republicans by more than a 2 to 1 margin in House races, according to AP VoteCast, an expansive survey of more than 94,000 voters nationwide. And in some bellwether races, the unaffiliated went as high as 4 to 1 for Democrats.