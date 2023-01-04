‘There isn’t any House’: Speaker drama ripples throughout basic congressional function

As Washington was spellbound by the drama unfolding in the new House Republican majority, with Kevin McCarthy of California failing on three consecutive votes Tuesday to secure the speaker’s gavel, questions were emerging about how the House could function going forward. And Democrats said they had no plans to help Republicans out of the mess.

WASHINGTON — As the second day of the 118th Congress dawned Wednesday, one chamber technically had no members.

Rules of the House vest virtually all organization power in the speaker. In the absence of a speaker, everything was in limbo. Members are yet to be sworn in. Until they are, they cannot be paid.

It’s a drama that could last minutes longer or days. Or weeks. No one knows: It’s the first time in 100 years a majority’s candidate for speaker hasn’t won the position on the first ballot on the full floor of the House, where they must receive a majority of lawmakers’ votes.

“This is an embarrassment to our country,” Eshoo said.

After the House adjourned Tuesday night with no resolution in sight to the drama, McCarthy’s allies spent the evening and morning alternating attempts at negotiation and arm twisting.

“We’re going to continue to talk, we’ll find an agreement where we all get together and we’ll work through this and we’ll get it done,” McCarthy said as he headed to the House floor just before noon Wednesday. Asked what happens if he continues to lose support in the speaker votes, McCarthy said, “doesn’t matter, I still have the most votes.”

He was only partially correct — though McCarthy had the most votes of any Republican, Democrats have been gleefully noting that their candidate has more votes of the full House.

There was no full Republican huddle on Wednesday morning, but Democrats gathered together and discussed their options — none of which involved bailing out the newly minted majority.

Instead, they decided to remain united behind behind New York Representative Hakeem Jeffries, and watch Republicans flail.

“Let everybody watch,” said Representative Richard Neal, a Springfield Democrat. “They told everybody during the campaign that they were going to put together a governing majority.”

Neal said past Republicans speakers John Boehner and Paul Ryan had some goodwill with Democrats. But McCarthy doesn’t appear to have any.

“McCarthy is not an honest person,” said Representative Maxine Waters, a California Democrat. “He criticized [Donald] Trump severely, and then went on his knees to Mar a Lago, I guess to ask for forgiveness of some kind, ... I’m not at all in favor of helping him in any way.”

In the meantime, questions were beginning to bubble up for members about how to move forward.

“There’s a lot of things that require the Speaker of the House to be elected,” said Rhode Island Representative David Cicilline, a Democrat. “I was sort of wondering, just now that magnetometers (at the entrance to the House chamber) were removed — under what authority?”

Representative Pete Aguilar of California, the third-ranking House Democrat, said that because he and other lawmakers have not been sworn in, there’s a real question about whether they can help constituents with problems in the federal bureaucracy. And because committees haven’t been formed, they won’t be allowed to hire staff members.

“This is a crisis of the Congress,” Aguilar said. “And it’s a crisis in the hands of the Republican dysfunction.”

But despite the growing seriousness of the situation, House Democrats were adamant they were not willing to help out McCarthy by skipping the speaker votes or voting present to lower the threshold he needs to win.

“This is a problem of their own making. This is called leadership,” outgoing Democratic speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters. “They should be able to work it out. Don’t put this at the Democrats’ doorstep.”

The drama may be hitting newly elected lawmakers the hardest. Michigan Representative Hillary Scholten, a Democrat, said many of the lawmakers stood at the ready to fight for back pay for themselves or staff if the process jeopardizes paychecks. She was also one of the many members who had brought her children with her on Tuesday. They got more of a lesson than they bargained for, she said.

“We kept them out of school for the historic day and little did we know they would just really also be getting quite a history and civics lesson — also a math lesson — as they kept track of the votes throughout the day,” Scholten joked.

But she also said that in the closed-door Democratic meeting on Wednesday morning, she asked what would happen for those who were expecting their families to participate in the ceremony of being sworn in for the first time.

“There are so many of us, for whom families have traveled across the country to be here and waited all day, hoping to see a loved one sworn into Congress,” Scholten said. “Not only is the lack of organization on the Republican side creating difficulty for the American people and not governing but it’s a real personal sacrifice for those who have been elected to serve and have their families here as well.”

It isn’t just Democrats, either. Oklahoma Republican Representative Tom Cole, the presumed incoming chair of the House Rules Committee, said he was “very concerned” that “a lot of things are not getting done,” and expressed sympathy for the new lawmakers.

“It was a pretty big day for me 20 years ago,” Cole said. “My wife and my son and my extended family all came up here to get to see me sworn into Congress, and it was a fairly expensive operation as I recall. And, you know, these families have come a long way. We got 70-odd new members. ... I regret that, that’s unfair.”

But there were no answers to be had, even from California Representative Zoe Lofgren, a longtime Democrat lawmaker and the outgoing chair of the House Administration Committee, a position colloquially known as Mayor of Capitol Hill for the authority the position wields. She struggled to explain procedure for logistical formalities like the move of offices that has left McCarthy in the presumed speaker’s suite without the speaker’s gavel.

“This has never happened before,” Lofgren said. “So I’m afraid there’s no precedent for it.”

