Who is Representative Byron Donalds?

So who is Congressman Donalds? He has described himself as a “Trump-supporting, liberty-loving, pro-life, pro-Second Amendment Black man,” the Naples Daily News reported .

The Republicans obstructing Congressman Kevin McCarthy’s bid to become the next US House speaker on Wednesday afternoon were throwing their support to a GOP lawmaker from Florida, Representative Byron Donalds.

Donalds, 44, is a Brooklyn, N.Y. native who graduated from Florida State University with a bachelor’s degree in finance and marketing, the online biography states.

He was elected to the Florida House of Representatives in 2016, the biography says, focusing primarily as a state lawmaker on “elder affairs, criminal justice reform, and ensuring that each child has access to a world-class education.”

Donalds also volunteers in his church as a youth leader and mentor and coaches youth football and basketball, according to the biography. He was first elected to Congress in 2020 and was reelected in 2022, soundly defeating Democratic challenger Cindy Banyai, the Naples Daily News reported.

“Byron has spent his entire adult life serving others, whether it be through volunteering, business, or leadership,” the bio says. “He is committed to representing Florida’s 19th Congressional District’s conservative values in Washington DC to ensure a stronger Florida and a stronger nation.”

His official website says he serves on the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, House Budget Committee, House Small Business Committee, and the Select Committee on Economic Disparity and Fairness in Growth.

Donalds defended the fraught House speaker selection process via Twitter on Tuesday night.

“Unlike the DEMs, who do leadership by acclamation, the GOP is having a deliberative process of what leadership looks like in the House,” tweeted Donalds. “We know DC does not work. Having a deliberative discussion (it is messy at times) but in the long term, is in the nation’s best interests.”

On Wednesday, Donalds told ABC that he didn’t expect the process to drag out much longer, and that he doesn’t want the speaker’s job but voted for himself because “they nominated me,” per tweets from Rick Klein, the network’s political director.

