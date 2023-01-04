Barbara Walters: a voice for the public and a believer in power of truth

Cuban Prime Minister Fidel Castro (center right) responded to a question from American NBC reporter Barbara Walters during a news conference granted to members of the US press covering Senator George McGovern's trip to Cuba in Havana, May 7, 1975. Associated Press

During the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, I would watch decade-old clips of “The View” in the afternoon. My interest in journalism was stirred as I watched the late Barbara Walters fearlessly and thoughtfully question world leaders, celebrities both beloved and infamous, and politicians controlling the direction of the country’s future. (It also helped that she was a former student in the public school system of my town.)

I watched how she covered presidential transitions, Supreme Court appointments, controversial overseas wars, natural disasters, and culture-defining trends, never hesitating to impart her impressions onto viewers like me. But what I noticed was that beneath the simple act of sharing an opinion was a woman unafraid to call out those in power. A woman who acted as a voice for the public and questioned the status quo. A woman who believed in the power of the truth and rejected the notion that silence was progress.