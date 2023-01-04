Healey’s sexual orientation is worth noting — it’s disingenuous to say it isn’t

A Dec. 27 letter asked why it is “necessary” to label Maura Healey as our first lesbian governor (“Why is it necessary?”).

Homosexuality itself was illegal in Massachusetts until 1974. Discriminating against gay people in hiring in Massachusetts was legal until 1989.

Maura Healey was born in 1971. Given this, and the mistreatment the LGBTQ community has faced and continues to face, the fact that a lesbian woman will now govern our state is certainly relevant.