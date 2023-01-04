Mass. without a GOP? Be careful what you wish for.

I could hardly believe what I was reading when I saw G. Lee Humphrey’s letter in which he praises one-party rule and doesn’t “see why anyone is a Republican” (“Just scrap the Mass. Republican Party altogether,” Jan. 2). Humphrey mentions Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida sending a couple of planeloads of migrants to Martha’s Vineyard. Meanwhile, President Biden’s administration has sent busloads of migrants all over the United States, including Massachusetts.

Perhaps Humphrey should try living in a country where there is one-party rule. I hope for his sake that he never is forced to find out for himself how unpleasant and forceful total control can be.