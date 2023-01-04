fb-pixel Skip to main content
LETTERS

Mass. without a GOP? Be careful what you wish for.

Updated January 4, 2023, 21 minutes ago
Seen from near the Longfellow Bridge in Cambridge in December 2021, the Massachusetts State House dome glowed in the late afternoon sunshine.Lane Turner/Globe Staff

I could hardly believe what I was reading when I saw G. Lee Humphrey’s letter in which he praises one-party rule and doesn’t “see why anyone is a Republican” (“Just scrap the Mass. Republican Party altogether,” Jan. 2). Humphrey mentions Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida sending a couple of planeloads of migrants to Martha’s Vineyard. Meanwhile, President Biden’s administration has sent busloads of migrants all over the United States, including Massachusetts.

Perhaps Humphrey should try living in a country where there is one-party rule. I hope for his sake that he never is forced to find out for himself how unpleasant and forceful total control can be.

Joyce Harkness

Westwood

