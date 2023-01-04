What does fact Eckersley’s daughter was ‘adopted’ have to do with anything?

Re “Red Sox great speaks on arrest of daughter after birth in N.H.” (Metro, Dec. 30): Why was it necessary for the Eckersley family to state that their daughter was adopted at birth? This indicates that the family was explaining to the public that this was not their flesh and blood while suggesting that she inherited her mental health issues from her biological parents.

Such statements cast a pall on the word “adoption.” I’ve seen stories in the media describe how, say, an “adoptive” son commits a violent crime, but when a similar case involves a “biological” son, that word is not used. Why is that? Are readers supposed to be left with the impression that the adopted child has more mental health issues, is dangerous to the public, or has inappropriate behaviors?