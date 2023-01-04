Ask the Remodeler: That ‘crepe paper’ in the ceiling isn’t from New Year’s past

Q. We are in the midst of bathroom renovations on a home built in 1950. After opening up a section of the ceiling in the upstairs bathroom, we found what looks like layered black crepe paper used as insulation. It is very friable. Should we replace ir or add modern insulation. Could doing do cause problems with snowmelt on the roof, which is nearly flat? We are presuming that other areas of the house also have crepe paper or possibly no insulation. We are hesitant to replace all of the insulation at once.

SYLVIA

A. We always remove and replace all the old existing insulation that we can. Older insulation is far inferior to what we have today. What little R value it had when new is almost completely gone by now. Once we remove the old insulation and run the new utilities, we install closed-cell insulation where possible. It sounds as if you can use that in the ceiling. Installing new insulation under that nearly flat roof should help prevent ice dams in that area because poor insulation is the leading cause. But other sections of your roof will remain vulnerable.