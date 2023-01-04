Home of the Week: In Holbrook bungalow, anything and everything

360 Pine St., Holbrook
$425,000
Style Bungalow
Year built 1946
Square feet 850
Bedrooms 2
Baths 1 full
Sewer/water Public
Taxes $4,210 (2022)
People like to name homes, and this house on a Holbrook side street near the Braintree line could be called “Just Right.” The property is well south of an acre (0.17), but it packs quite a bit onto the lot without looking crowded. In addition to the house, there’s a hot tub, garden, pergola, shed, two patios, a fish pond, stretches of front and back lawn, a shower, and hardscape ribboning to the front door.
And the house itself packs a lot into its 1,150 square feet (counting the partially finished basement here), such as a primary bedroom that accommodates a king-sized bed and a walk-in closet.
Advertisement
But let’s start at the sidewalk. The two-car driveway is to the left of this updated home, where walnut-stained shutters flank the two front-facing windows, offering a pleasing contrast to the green vinyl siding, tan trim, and black window boxes. Pretty evergreen landscaping in a spring green enhances both front corners of the home and presents another texture easy on the eyes.
A walkway of crushed marble and stone slabs curves to the front door. Inside, one is met with an L-shaped open floor plan combining the living area, kitchen, and dining space, in that order.
The 157-square-foot living area features a front-facing window, a pair of windows just below the ceiling on the right, recessed lighting, a central light fixture with a glass drum shade, tall baseboards, and board-and-batten wainscoting. Embedded into a wall that juts out on the right side and boasts a quoin corner is an electric fireplace with a stained walnut mantel and a faux marble surround, a comfort feature unexpected in a house of this size.
The flooring on this level is a mix of oak and vinyl plank with the appearance of hickory.
Advertisement
To the left of the living area is the doorway to the primary bedroom, which has the second front window. The 136-square-foot space also offers a triplex of double-hung windows, a ceiling fan, board-and-batten wainscoting on a feature wall, and a walk-in closet.
Back in the main living spaces and toward the rear of the home, a door with smoky glass opens into a full bath that has a single vanity with Shaker-style doors and a quartz countertop, cabinetry over the toilet, two storage nooks, gray vinyl plank flooring, a white shiplap ceiling, and a shower/tub combination with black fixtures and a white subway tile surround.
A few steps beyond the bath is the entry to the guest bedroom, which is 100 square feet and set up as an office with a desk and a couch.
Next up is the kitchen (145 square feet), which is a mix of styles and colors that works. On one side of the space, the smooth-front cabinets are a rich blue, and the counters are thick slabs of butcher block, as is the open shelving. The backsplash is ceramic tile, and there is a pot filler directly above the gas range. All of the appliances are stainless steel.
On the other side of the room, the Shaker-style cabinets are white, the countertops are a matching manufactured material, there’s a window over the sink, and the backsplash is a ceramic hexagon mosaic tile. The counter caps off with a peninsula that has seating for two.
Advertisement
The kitchen ends in a slider to a paver patio before the floor plan takes a sharp left into the dining space. The latter is so sunny that it has a “living wall” of stained walnut slats containing an herb garden.
The partially finished basement includes the laundry connection and an office/workout space.
The sliders in the kitchen open to a backyard where professional landscape design takes the helm and delivers an entertainment spot in which no space is wasted. The slider opens onto a patio and to the left, and behind a cedar fence, is a circular hot tub. A pathway with slabs of slate on crushed stone leads to the rear garden, a fire pit, and a fish pond with a waterfall. There is an outdoor shower, too.
The home has baseboard heat and hot water fueled by gas.
Scott Webster of WRight Property in Boston is the listing agent. As of press time, an offer had been accepted on the property.
Send listing candidates to homeoftheweek@globe.com. Please note: We do not feature unfurnished homes and will not respond to submissions we won’t pursue. Subscribe to our free weekly real estate newsletter at Boston.com/address-newsletter. Follow Address on Twitter @globehomes.
John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.