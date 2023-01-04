Home of the Week: In Holbrook bungalow, anything and everything

Year built 1946

Square feet 850

Bedrooms 2

Baths 1 full

Sewer/water Public

Taxes $4,210 (2022)

People like to name homes, and this house on a Holbrook side street near the Braintree line could be called “Just Right.” The property is well south of an acre (0.17), but it packs quite a bit onto the lot without looking crowded. In addition to the house, there’s a hot tub, garden, pergola, shed, two patios, a fish pond, stretches of front and back lawn, a shower, and hardscape ribboning to the front door.

The paver patio is set next to the hot tub and offers room for a couch and a grill. WRight Property

And the house itself packs a lot into its 1,150 square feet (counting the partially finished basement here), such as a primary bedroom that accommodates a king-sized bed and a walk-in closet.

But let’s start at the sidewalk. The two-car driveway is to the left of this updated home, where walnut-stained shutters flank the two front-facing windows, offering a pleasing contrast to the green vinyl siding, tan trim, and black window boxes. Pretty evergreen landscaping in a spring green enhances both front corners of the home and presents another texture easy on the eyes.

A walkway of crushed marble and stone slabs curves to the front door. Inside, one is met with an L-shaped open floor plan combining the living area, kitchen, and dining space, in that order.

The 157-square-foot living area features a front-facing window, a pair of windows just below the ceiling on the right, recessed lighting, a central light fixture with a glass drum shade, tall baseboards, and board-and-batten wainscoting. Embedded into a wall that juts out on the right side and boasts a quoin corner is an electric fireplace with a stained walnut mantel and a faux marble surround, a comfort feature unexpected in a house of this size.

The living room features an electric fireplace and quoin corners. WRight Property

The flooring on this level is a mix of oak and vinyl plank with the appearance of hickory.

To the left of the living area is the doorway to the primary bedroom, which has the second front window. The 136-square-foot space also offers a triplex of double-hung windows, a ceiling fan, board-and-batten wainscoting on a feature wall, and a walk-in closet.

The primary bedroom has a board-and-batten feature wall. WRight Property

Back in the main living spaces and toward the rear of the home, a door with smoky glass opens into a full bath that has a single vanity with Shaker-style doors and a quartz countertop, cabinetry over the toilet, two storage nooks, gray vinyl plank flooring, a white shiplap ceiling, and a shower/tub combination with black fixtures and a white subway tile surround.

A few steps beyond the bath is the entry to the guest bedroom, which is 100 square feet and set up as an office with a desk and a couch.

The home offers one bath with a tub/shower combination. WRight Property

The guest bedroom is set up as an office. WRight Property

Next up is the kitchen (145 square feet), which is a mix of styles and colors that works. On one side of the space, the smooth-front cabinets are a rich blue, and the counters are thick slabs of butcher block, as is the open shelving. The backsplash is ceramic tile, and there is a pot filler directly above the gas range. All of the appliances are stainless steel.

On the other side of the room, the Shaker-style cabinets are white, the countertops are a matching manufactured material, there’s a window over the sink, and the backsplash is a ceramic hexagon mosaic tile. The counter caps off with a peninsula that has seating for two.

The kitchen ends in a slider to a paver patio before the floor plan takes a sharp left into the dining space. The latter is so sunny that it has a “living wall” of stained walnut slats containing an herb garden.

On one side of the kitchen, the cabinetry is blue, and the counters are butcher block. WRight Property

This side of the kitchen features white cabinets and countertops of a manufactured material. WRight Property

The dining area boasts several windows and a “living wall.” WRight Property

The partially finished basement includes the laundry connection and an office/workout space.

The sliders in the kitchen open to a backyard where professional landscape design takes the helm and delivers an entertainment spot in which no space is wasted. The slider opens onto a patio and to the left, and behind a cedar fence, is a circular hot tub. A pathway with slabs of slate on crushed stone leads to the rear garden, a fire pit, and a fish pond with a waterfall. There is an outdoor shower, too.

There’s a second patio out by the shed. WRight Property

The outdoor shower is the perfect spot to rinse off after working in the yard or taking a dip in the hot tub. WRight Property

The hot tub is in the backyard, which is fenced-in. WRight Property

The fish pond is lined with stone to fit in with its natural surroundings. WRight Property

The home has a fire pit, extending the use of the outdoor entertaining space into the cooler months. WRight Property

The home sits on 0.17 of an acre, and not an inch is wasted. WRight Property

The home has baseboard heat and hot water fueled by gas.

Scott Webster of WRight Property in Boston is the listing agent. As of press time, an offer had been accepted on the property.

John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.