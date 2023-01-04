Barstool Sports gets state approval for online betting license

The Barstool Sports sports betting app on Wednesday got the green light from the Massachusetts Gaming Commission for an online sports wagering operator license.
In the MGC’s unanimous vote, conditions were placed on the sports and entertainment brand that is owned by Penn Sports Interactive, the online sports betting and casino gaming arm of Penn Entertainment, which also owns and operates Plainridge Park Casino.
Conditions for licensure include barring patrons under the age of 21 from any live Barstool College Football Show events; cooperating with a branding investigation of Barstool Sports Inc.; and providing specific diversity goals.
The MGC placed similar conditions on its approval of Plainridge Park Casino’s retail license.
Advertisement
In-person sports betting at Massachusetts’ three casinos is scheduled to begin on Jan. 31.
The MGC plans to launch online sports betting in March.
The Barstool Sports app is one of two tethered to Plainridge Park. The second, Fanatics’ new online sports betting product, was discussed Wednesday afternoon.
To date, MGC has granted initial approval to three other tethered online operators besides Barstool Sports: WynnBet and Caesars Entertainment with Boston Harbor Encore casino, and BetMGM with MGM Springfield.
Michael Silverman can be reached at michael.silverman@globe.com.