Barstool Sports gets state approval for online betting license

The Barstool Sports sports betting app on Wednesday got the green light from the Massachusetts Gaming Commission for an online sports wagering operator license.

In the MGC’s unanimous vote, conditions were placed on the sports and entertainment brand that is owned by Penn Sports Interactive, the online sports betting and casino gaming arm of Penn Entertainment, which also owns and operates Plainridge Park Casino.

Conditions for licensure include barring patrons under the age of 21 from any live Barstool College Football Show events; cooperating with a branding investigation of Barstool Sports Inc.; and providing specific diversity goals.