Bengals coach Zac Taylor addresses media for first time since Monday night’s game against Bills

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Damar Hamlin and his family, his loved ones, his teammates, and coaches, the entire Bills organization,” Taylor said. “We’ve always had a great deal of respect for them. I think that’s grown much deeper, obviously, with what we’ve all seen transpire. So, certainly, we’re pulling for Damar and hoping for the most positive outlook.”

Taylor commended the actions of both teams’ medical and training staffs, as well as the independent medical personnel who cared for Hamlin at Paycor Stadium.

“They were on it, they were composed,” Taylor said. “For me, being down there and seeing the composure that everybody involved had, obviously not knowing how the situation was going to unfold, I was led to believe that it was going to be positive because of how they handled it. That’s important to point out: that they were prepared and that they gave Damar the best chance.”

Taylor described the scene in Cincinnati after Hamlin received medical attention and was taken to the hospital.

“As our team made it on the field and you could see the reaction of the players that were out there and how they were impacted — mostly their guys, a couple of our guys — you could quickly see the seriousness of the nature, that it was different than anything we’d experienced,” Taylor said. “And during those moments, all anyone’s hoping for is a best-case scenario with Damar. No one’s processing whether this game is going to be played or delayed — that’s not going through anyone’s mind. I’ve seen the TV copies now, and everyone else was kind of forced to think that way because they’re not down there in the moment, so people get a chance to process what’s going to happen. That never crossed any of our minds. That was just, ‘How is this player going to be OK?’ ”

Taylor said as both teams were trying to process the situation on their own sidelines after Hamlin left the field, he decided to speak with Bills coach Sean McDermott and the officials and discuss a next plan of action.

“When I got over there, the first thing [McDermott] said was, ‘I need to be at the hospital with Damar and I shouldn’t be coaching this game,’ “ Taylor said. “That, to me, provides all the clarity. ‘Unprecedented’ is the word that gets thrown out a lot about this situation because that’s what it is, but in that moment, he really showed who he was, that all his focus was on Damar and being there for him and being there for his family at the hospital. And at that point, I think everything trended in the direction that it needed to trend. The right decisions were made.

“I really felt Sean McDermott led in that moment for his players. He was there for his players, he processed it the right way, which was incredibly difficult and really helped us get to the solution that we needed to get to.”

Fields won’t play finale

Justin Fields won’t get a chance to break the single-season rushing record for a quarterback.

Fields will miss the Bears’ season finale against the Vikings on Sunday because of a strained hip and Nathan Peterman will start in his place, coach Matt Eberflus said.

Fields finishes his second season with 1,143 yards rushing, 63 shy of the record set by the Ravens’ Lamar Jackson in 2019 during his MVP season.

Fields hurt his hip during last Sunday’s blowout loss to the Lions. Eberflus said Fields’s hip was bothering him Monday and an MRI confirmed the strain.

The Bears (3-13) have a shot at the No. 1 pick in the draft. The only team with a worse record is the Texans (2-13-1). Eberflus insisted holding out Fields was a medical decision and not an attempt to boost the Bears’ standing in the draft.

Dolphins sign Glennon

The Dolphins signed veteran quarterback Mike Glennon to their practice squad amid injuries to Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater.

Tagovailoa has been out since suffering a concussion in a Week 16 loss to the Packers. Bridgewater, who started in last Sunady’s loss to the Patriots, injured the pinkie on his throwing hand and couldn’t finish the game.

Coach Mike McDaniel has not named a starter for Sunday’s pivotal regular-season finale, in which the Dolphins could make the playoffs with a win over the Jets. Miami would also need New England to lose at Buffalo.

After starting the season 8-3, the Dolphins have lost their last five games.

McDaniel said Bridgewater’s availability is uncertain — he can barely throw the football — which is what led the team to sign Glennon.

Wilson’s season over

Zach Wilson’s rough second season is over. When — or if — he plays another game for the Jets remains to be seen. The struggling quarterback will be inactive Sunday in the team’s season finale at Miami, with Mike White starting a second straight game and Joe Flacco the backup. Coach Robert Saleh insisted that Wilson still has a future with the franchise. “Zach has got all the talent in the world and we have all the confidence in the world in him,” Saleh said. “It’s just like I’ve said from this ‘reset,’ we’re going to grind with him, we are.” … Commanders coach Ron Rivera considered going back to Taylor Heinicke for the regular-season finale against the Cowboys before conversations with players and members of his coaching staff persuaded him to start Sam Howell at quarterback instead. With Washington eliminated from playoff contention, and in the aftermath of Wentz’s three-interception loss to Cleveland, Howell is set to make his NFL debut against an opponent trying to win the NFC East. “At the end of the day, at some point if Sam ever gets the opportunity to be a starter, this would be the chance,” Rivera said. “Why not get it over with now and go from there? But the most important thing is that we’re really intrigued in terms of watching and seeing what Sam can do as a quarterback in this league.” … Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray said he had “successful” knee surgery to repair an ACL injury he suffered against the Patriots on Dec. 12. Murray was injured on the team’s first offensive drive in the 27-13 loss. The two-time Pro Bowl selection was flushed out of the pocket and running to his right when he tried to juke past a defender but tumbled to the grass in pain. “I texted him yesterday, it went well,” coach Kliff Kingsbury said. “So now, he starts rehabbing. I know he’s excited to get it done and start moving forward.” … The Chiefs activated wide receiver Mecole Hardman from injured reserve, less than an hour before the deadline to decide whether to place him on the active roster or end his season, though it’s unclear whether he will play this weekend in Las Vegas. Hardman has not played since Week 9 because of an abdominal injury.