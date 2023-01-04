Bruins’ Jake DeBrusk could be out for an extended period after suffering leg injury in Winter Classic

A report from Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli said DeBrusk had a fractured fibula. A message to DeBrusk’s agent, Rick Valette, was not immediately returned.

A team spokesman said team doctors were still determining the extent of DeBrusk’s injury, which happened when he took a Matt Grzelcyk shot off the left leg in Monday’s Winter Classic. The club said it would say more on DeBrusk’s status Thursday morning.

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. – The Bruins will be without Jake DeBrusk for their West Coast trip, if not longer.

So if that is accurate, DeBrusk’s resurgent season has seen him play hero at Fenway Park while playing on a broken leg. He scored two goals after taking friendly fire from Grzlecyk.

“I did not know he was actually hurt at all,” coach Jim Montgomery said after Wednesday’s practice. “I saw him wince when he took the shot, but then he scored right after. I used him in the last minute of play. I was trying to get him his hat trick, going for the empty net. I didn’t think there was anything wrong.”

After the Bruins’ 2-1 win, Montgomery told reporters that DeBrusk was “tougher than people think” and “more committed than people are aware.” He said Wednesday those comments weren’t about No. 74 playing through a busted leg.

“I was talking more, not so much the physical toughness, but the mental toughness he has,” Montgomery said. “He plays with two superstars [Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron], elite players in the league. He makes me laugh — say they don’t have a good rush in practice, he’ll come back and if he screwed up, he’ll say, ‘Good rush, good rush, eh?’ He has the ability to inject humor when he knows it’s time to dig in, which I appreciate.”

Digging in against a strong Kings club without DeBrusk will be tougher. Montgomery was planning to move David Pastrnak into DeBrusk’s spot on the No. 1 line, with Taylor Hall joining David Krejci’s line as a left wing, and Pavel Zacha switching to the right side.

“We used [Zacha] as a left winger early in the season, and when he moved to right wing, I thought he made more plays,” Montgomery said. “He’s very comfortable playing either [wing].”

Meanwhile, Chris Wagner was preparing to head to California. The hit-first winger from Walpole was not in the lineup for Providence’s game Wednesday night in Bridgeport. After being waived before opening night, the 31-year-old has nine goals and two assists 27 AHL games.

His only varsity minutes over the last two seasons came at the end of last season, when he was recalled for the regular season finale in Toronto. He recorded a game-high 11 hits and two shots in 15:57 of ice time. That earned him a look in the playoffs against Carolina. He played in three games without a point.

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.