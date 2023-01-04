Canada beats US men 6-2 in world junior hockey semifinals

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia — Adam Fantilli scored the go-ahead goal in the second period, Thomas Milic made 43 saves and Canada overcame an early deficit to beat the United States 6-2 on Wednesday night to advance to the world junior hockey championship game.

Seeking its 20th title, Canada will face the Czech Republic on Thursday night. The Czechs, 5-2 winners over Canada in their tournament opener, rallied to beat Sweden 2-1 in overtime in the first semifinal.

Joshua Roy had two goals, the second into the empty net, and two assists for Canada. Fantilli, Connor Bedard and Logan Stankoven each had a goal and an assist, and Brandt Clarke also scored.