Canada beats US men 6-2 in world junior hockey semifinals

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia — Adam Fantilli scored the go-ahead goal in the second period, Thomas Milic made 43 saves and Canada overcame an early deficit to beat the United States 6-2 on Wednesday night to advance to the world junior hockey championship game.
Seeking its 20th title, Canada will face the Czech Republic on Thursday night. The Czechs, 5-2 winners over Canada in their tournament opener, rallied to beat Sweden 2-1 in overtime in the first semifinal.
Joshua Roy had two goals, the second into the empty net, and two assists for Canada. Fantilli, Connor Bedard and Logan Stankoven each had a goal and an assist, and Brandt Clarke also scored.
Logan Cooley and Kenny Connors scored in the first period as the Americans raced to a 2-0 lead. Trey Augustine stopped 31 shots for the US.
In the first semifinal, David Jiricek tied it with 39 seconds left in regulation and Jiri Kulich scored late in overtime for to send the Czechs to their first final since back-to-back titles in 2000 and 2001.
Buffalo first-rounder Kulich averted a shootout, cutting from the right side to the slot and lifting the puck over goalie Carl Lindbom's right shoulder with 50 seconds left in the 10-minute extra period.
In regulation with goalie Tomas Suchanek off for an extra attacker, Jiricek ripped a one-timer past Lindbom from the left point.
Suchanek made 21 saves, allowing only Ludvig Jansson’s second-period goal. Lindbom stopped 29 shots.