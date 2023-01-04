Celtics left to answer for recent losing efforts, including after giving up 150 points to the Thunder

Jayson Tatum doesn’t appear concerned about the recent skid because of the expected dips that every team experiences during the NBA season. Malcolm Brogdon believes the players need to take allowing 150 points to Oklahoma City and its showboating in the process personally.

Jaylen Brown criticized the team for its lackadaisical attitude approaching games. Coach Joe Mazzulla is unsure why his team entered Tuesday is if it hadn’t read the scouting report on anyone besides Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who was a late scratch.

DALLAS — The first solution is to diagnose the problem, and there are varied opinions why the Celtics are 8-8 in their past 16 games and why they were completely humiliated Tuesday in Oklahoma City by the Thunder.

The answer is the Celtics need to be better prepared, stop relying on offense to get early leads, and actually put together a complete defensive game. The Thunder scored 70 points in the paint against the Celtics, showing no respect for their ability to protect the rim or even knock a driver on their butt.

Robert Williams didn’t play Tuesday to rest his surgically repaired knee, but he’ll return Thursday against the Dallas Mavericks. The Celtics’ lack of paint protection can’t necessarily be blamed all on missing Williams, since the roster lacks another enforcer and solid rim protector.

The perimeter defenders have to be in full rhythm to prevent teams from attacking the paint at will.

“They tested our individual defense and we didn’t guard the ball as well as we should have,” Mazzulla said of the Thunder. “They were ready to play and we weren’t. I have to get our guys ready to play. I can be better and the guys can be better. We all have to be better.

“You can’t overreact to a game like this, in my opinion. We have to handle it and I’ll care more about how we respond in the next game and the future.”

The good news for the Celtics: They still led the Eastern Conference pending Brooklyn’s result at Chicago. And every NBA team has a weakness. There is no flawless team this season. The Bucks lost by 40 at Memphis last month.

Blowouts are part of the NBA package for every team. Even the contenders occasionally get humbled. But there seems to be a bigger problem here than one bad night or “they (opposing team) just shot the lights out.”

The Celtics should have been ticked off after their loss on Sunday to Denver but yet they played worse against a Thunder team without its best player. It’s going to be up to the leaders of the team to ensure the Celtics are prepared for more than the national-TV games.

“It’s just a maturity and mind-set thing,” Brown said. “You can’t come out and expect teams to just give it to you. We’ve been saying you’ve got to expect teams’ best shot. That’s exactly what’s happening. Teams are coming out, they’re ready, amped to play. We’re thinking we’re just going to stroll out and just figure it out.”

Brown isn’t the only Celtic who believes the team is approaching certain games too casually. But is it up to Mazzulla to tell a bunch of grown men to respect their opponent or play focused on both sides of that ball? Or should he expect professionalism and preparation at all times?

It does appear that messages need to be relayed to the players, especially on nights like Tuesday when they are playing a League Pass game. Motivation shouldn’t be an issue Thursday against Luka Doncic on a national-TV stage. But what about Saturday at San Antonio?

Of Boston’s 12 losses, five are to the Bulls (two), Magic (two), and Thunder.

“That’s the beautiful thing about basketball,” Brown said. “Who cares about what your name is? You’ve got to live up to it every single night. You’ve got to be the Boston Celtics every single night. That’s a great honor. (Tuesday) we let everybody down because we let the rope go and we just let this team embarrass us. That was the most discouraging part for me. But we’ve got to get this (expletive) back right and we will.”

There has to be more of a sense of urgency going forward because all the equity built by that 18-4 start is gone. The rest of the Eastern Conference is making up ground and the Celtics can no longer rely on their reputation or stellar offensive beginning to get wins in January. November is over.

“We haven’t played to that standard,” Tatum said. “Everybody in the NBA Is pretty good on any given night. [We have] a responsibility to respond and bounce back from this. You never want to lose like that, but I wouldn’t say it hurts deeply because when we win by 50 I’m not that much more excited than if we won by 5.”

Tatum is correct about it being just one of 82 games, and the Celtics can change the perception of their direction and this road trip by winning the next two games. But it’s apparent that focus and energy are issues and it’s going to take a collective effort to get it back, even if everyone doesn’t think the issue is major. It’s major enough.

Gary Washburn is a Globe columnist.