Could the Celtics and Bruins be peaking too soon? Here’s what history says about fast starts.

“You don’t want to peak too early,” Thomas said. “But you do want to establish dominance.”

From NBATV’s “GameTime” desk last season, Thomas listened to Candace Parker as she pondered the hot starts by Golden State and Phoenix — both 22-5 — and asked if it was possible for a team to peak too soon.

Isiah Thomas has been around the NBA long enough to know that it’s a league where imposing dominance goes a long way.

When a team rattles off wins early in the season, Thomas said, it rings an alarm around the league.

“Now the whole league — even us as announcers, media people — they’re saying, ‘Hey, this is the team,’ ” Thomas posited. “So there’s a certain aura that you walk out on the floor with that you can put on the opposing team. When you talk about imposing your will, that’s what we’re talking about — when you walk into the arena and everybody just kind of trembles a little bit.”

The Suns finished last season with the best record in the Western Conference, and even though they lost in the second round of the playoffs, the way they started the season made it clear that the path through the West would go through them at some point.

The Warriors finished 53-29. They had enough wins stockpiled to withstand losing their centerpiece, Stephen Curry, for the final 12 games of the season. They were still the third seed, and once Curry returned for the playoffs, they went on to beat the Celtics in the Finals.

In the NBA, the teams that start good stay good.

This year, the Celtics, who started 21-6, and Bucks, 20-7, joined a group of 124 teams since 1979 (when the NBA adopted the 3-pointer) to win at least 20 of their first 27 games.

The Celtics have run into some speed bumps in midseason; they’re 4-5 in their last nine, including Tuesday’s lopsided loss at Oklahoma City. The Bucks hit a rut, too, and had lost five of seven going into Wednesday.

But history says they should be fine in the long run. A dominant start through the first third of the season is essentially a guaranteed ticket to the playoffs.

All of the other 124 NBA teams that got off to similar starts made the playoffs, 118 finished fourth or higher in their conference, and 112 won at least 50 games.

The definition of playoff success varies depending on a team’s expectations, but out of that group, all but 16 made it out of the first round, 72 reached the conference finals, 44 reached the Finals, and 29 won the title.

In fact, establishing early dominance is practically the first step on the way to a title. Of the NBA’s 76 champions, 52 won 70 percent of their first 27 games.

Hot streaks and injuries

The Celtics and Bruins got off to historically hot starts this season, and in both leagues, getting off the blocks strong is typically the first step in toward a playoff push.

Since the NHL first played a schedule of at least 70 games in 1949-50, 18 teams have won at least 20 of their first 27 games. The Bruins’ 22-4-1 start this season (along with New Jersey’s 21-5-1 start) puts them in that rare air.

All of those teams reached the playoffs. Five reached the Stanley Cup Finals, and four won it all (the 2012-13 Blackhawks, the 2001-02 Red Wings, and the 1984-85 and 1983-84 Oilers). The other team in that group to reach the Stanley Cup Final was the 1973-74 Bruins.

Only four of those 18 fast-starting teams ended the season with a first-round playoff exit.

Of course, the NHL can certainly be a league of streaks. Case in point: the 2018-19 St. Louis Blues.

They started the season 10-13-4. Coach Mike Yeo didn’t make it through November before being fired. In January, the Blues had the worst record in the league (15-18-4). But an 11-game win streak and a 30-10-5 run to end the season — with Laura Branigan’s “Gloria” as their theme song — got them into the playoffs. They never cooled off and beat the Bruins in the Stanley Cup Finals.

The Pittsburgh Penguins were coming off a Stanley Cup Finals appearance in 2008-09 but were barely above .500 in February when they fired coach Michel Therrien. A coaching change and two key trades at the deadline brought them back from the brink. They went 19-5-4 over their last 28 games, earned the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference, got back to the Finals, and beat Detroit to hoist the Cup.

Those kinds of lightning strikes don’t happen often in the NBA. Teams don’t necessarily have to be “playing their best ball” going into the playoffs. Last year’s Warriors, for example, ended a four-game win streak but lost 16 of their last 28.

The more obvious factor in maintaining a high level of success is health. Going through the short list of NBA teams that got out of the gate fast but didn’t get out of the first round, the common thread is a key injury.

Last year, Utah started 20-7. But injuries hit two stars. Rudy Gobert missed 16 games, including nine straight, with a calf strain. Donovan Mitchell missed 13 games, including eight with a concussion. The Jazz finished 49-33 and lost their first-round series to the Mavericks.

Coming off a title win in the bubble, the 2020-21 Lakers won 21 of their first 27 games. But Anthony Davis (Achilles’ tendon) and LeBron James (ankle) missed significant stretches with injuries. The Lakers finished 42-30, had to beat Golden State in the first-ever play-in tournament to earn the seventh seed in the West, then lost in the first round.

The 2011-12 Bulls are an extreme example. Led by reigning MVP Derrick Rose, they started the season 21-6 and ripped through the lockout-shortened season to finish 50-16. But Rose tore an ACL in the playoff opener against the 76ers, and without him, the Bulls lost that series in six games.

When things fall apart

Rare are the cases like the 2006-07 Mavericks or 2010-11 Spurs, who were the top teams in their conference but ran into buzzsaws in the first round.

“Peaking early” isn’t nearly as much of a concern as simply unraveling. If a team gets off to a hot start and somehow manages to miss the playoffs, generally, something went terribly wrong, whether it’s an injury or just internal strife.

The 2010-11 Jazz are a perfect example of a team imploding from within. Deron Williams was arguably one of the best point guards in the league. But he didn’t see eye to eye with coach Jerry Sloan. So even though Utah started the season 21-9, their relationship became contentious and boiled over to the point that Sloan stepped down in midseason. The Jazz traded Williams to the Nets after the All-Star break, finished 39-43, and missed the playoffs.

The 2000-01 Bucks came within an infamous Game 7 against the 76ers of reaching the Finals, and thought they were one piece away from breaking through. The next season, they parted ways with key role players including center Scott Williams and brought in veteran (and wild card) Anthony Mason. They started the season 18-9 and then unraveled.

Pick a low point: Sam Cassell kicking the ball into the stands in the third quarter of a loss to the Wizards, coach George Karl calling out players after a loss to the 76ers, facing a must-win against the Pistons in the final game of the season and losing by 34.

But falling apart after a fast start is the exception to a rule that Thomas knows to be true. Generally, the best teams separate themselves from the start, and that sets them up well at the end. The Celtics and Bruins have done the early work this season.

Julian Benbow can be reached at julian.benbow@globe.com.