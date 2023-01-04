Bills resume team meetings following Damar Hamlin’s collapse

BUFFALO — Two days following the collapse of safety Damar Hamlin, the Bills returned to their practice facility Wednesday for meetings and a walkthrough.
The team is scheduled to play the Patriots Sunday, in what would be its first game since Hamlin’s collapse as a result of cardiac arrest in the first quarter Monday evening against Cincinnati. Hamlin remains in critical condition in the intensive care unit at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
The Bills, who were already operating on a short week, will have just two days of practice before facing the Patriots. As of now, the NFL has said all Week 18 games will take place as scheduled.
Coach Sean McDermott and Bills players have not spoken to the media since Hamlin’s collapse, and are not scheduled to do so Wednesday.
Coach Bill Belichick and select Patriots captains (center David Andrews, quarterback Mac Jones, safety Devin McCourty, and special teamer Matthew Slater) were initially scheduled to speak to the media Wednesday before a last-minute change.
According to a Patriots spokesman, the NFL approved “giving both teams an extra day due to these unique circumstances.”
