Robert Kraft donated a specific amount to Damar Hamlin’s fundraiser. Here’s why.

As for Wednesday morning, the GoFundMe page had a total of more than $6 million in donations — far beyond the initial $2,500 goal.

Meanwhile, support has been pouring in for Hamlin’s Chasing M Foundation. A fundraiser — which originally began as a holiday toy drive — has seen millions of dollars of donations come in since the incident.

Damar Hamlin, the Bills safety who suffered cardiac arrest during Monday night’s game against the Bengals, remains in critical condition at a hospital in Cincinnati.

What’s more, a number of sports figures are represented on the list of donors, including Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, Raiders coach Josh McDaniels, and Patriots safety Devin McCourty and his brother Jason.

A major contribution also came in from Robert Kraft, who donated $18,003 on behalf of the Patriots.

Why that amount?

ESPN’s Mike Reiss notes that Kraft selected the number 18 for its religious meaning — in the Jewish faith, 18 signifies life.

The number three represents Hamlin’s number with the Bills.

Other donations have come in from current Patriots, like Lawrence Guy ($1,000), Brian Hoyer ($1,000), and Myles Bryant ($1,000).

As Reiss also pointed out, several current Patriots — Lawrence Guy, Brian Hoyer, and Myles Bryant (along with McCourty) — have also pitched in donations of their own.

