Wednesday's schools roundup

Dom Gangi dominates for undefeated Methuen wrestling in win over Lawrence

By A.J. Traub Globe Correspondent,Updated January 4, 2023, 50 minutes ago

Dom Gangi continued his undefeated season for the Metheun wrestling team with a pin in 31 seconds in the 113-pound weight class to lead the Rangers (11-0) to a 67-12 victory over Lawrence on Wednesday.

Cael Keough (132) and Jeydany Ortega (152) also earned wins by fall within 40 seconds, as Methuen picked up 10 pins in the victory.

Bridgewater-Raynham 43, Brockton 30 — Kennedie Davis (106 pounds) and Brent von Magnus (120) were two of the eight winners on the day for the Trojans (6-1).

Burlington 60, Wilmington 24 — Alex McGillivray (138) and Marcus Tucci (182) earned two of the five pins for the Red Devils (5-4). Ian Larson (160) earned his first varsity win via fall in the victory.

Triton 48, Lynnfield/North Reading 24 — Douglas Aylward (195 pounds) earned a third-period pin over James Fodera, highlighting the win for the Vikings (6-1).

