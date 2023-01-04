Dom Gangi dominates for undefeated Methuen wrestling in win over Lawrence

Dom Gangi continued his undefeated season for the Metheun wrestling team with a pin in 31 seconds in the 113-pound weight class to lead the Rangers (11-0) to a 67-12 victory over Lawrence on Wednesday.

Cael Keough (132) and Jeydany Ortega (152) also earned wins by fall within 40 seconds, as Methuen picked up 10 pins in the victory.

Bridgewater-Raynham 43, Brockton 30 — Kennedie Davis (106 pounds) and Brent von Magnus (120) were two of the eight winners on the day for the Trojans (6-1).