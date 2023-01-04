fb-pixel Skip to main content
HS girls' basketball: Players of the Week

EMass girls’ basketball: Pacing No. 3 Bishop Feehan to three wins, Sammy Reale headlines Players of the Week

By Trevor Hass Globe Correspondent,Updated January 4, 2023, 21 minutes ago
Bishop Feehan senior captain Sammy Reale, sprinting up court on a fast break during the fourth quarter of the Shamrocks' 67-47 win at third-ranked Newton North, tallied a combined 59 points in wins over Rockland (18), Bishop Fenwick (18) and vs. the Tigers (23) to headline the Players of the Week.ETHAN FULLER

Natalia Hall-Rosa, Bridgewater-Raynham — The junior totaled 23 points, 11 rebounds, 3 assists, and 3 blocks, helping the Trojans earn a 47-35 victory over New Bedford in their Southeast Conference opener.

Lauren Hennessey, Lynn Classical — In a 50-35 win over rival Lynn English, the senior scored 15 points and netted 22 more as the undefeated Rams cruised past Medford, 67-37.

Isabella Lopez-Marin, Matignon — In a 64-47, non-league triumph over Mt. Alvernia on Thursday, the junior erupted for 33 points.

Niya Morgen, St. Mary’s — Closing in on 1,000 career points, the steady senior scored 18 to lift the Spartans to a 66-44 win over Reading on Thursday and added 22 the next day to guide them past Wilmington, 78-45.

Sammy Reale, Bishop Feehan — The senior captain totaled 18 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, and 3 steals en route to Rockland Holiday Tournament MVP honors as the fifth-ranked Shamrocks pulled away from the host Bulldogs, 54-39. She added 18 more in a 71-26 triumph over Bishop Fenwick and scored 23, including 17 straight in the second half of a 67-47 road win over No. 3 Newton North.

Chloe Richardson, Norwell — The senior drained six 3-pointers, en route to 20 points, as the Clippers prevailed, 52-34, over Duxbury. She added 17 points in a 55-25 win over Hull on Tuesday to help Norwell move to 6-1.


Trevor Hass can be reached at trevor.hass@globe.com.

