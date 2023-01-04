EMass girls’ basketball: Pacing No. 3 Bishop Feehan to three wins, Sammy Reale headlines Players of the Week

Natalia Hall-Rosa, Bridgewater-Raynham — The junior totaled 23 points, 11 rebounds, 3 assists, and 3 blocks, helping the Trojans earn a 47-35 victory over New Bedford in their Southeast Conference opener.
Lauren Hennessey, Lynn Classical — In a 50-35 win over rival Lynn English, the senior scored 15 points and netted 22 more as the undefeated Rams cruised past Medford, 67-37.
Isabella Lopez-Marin, Matignon — In a 64-47, non-league triumph over Mt. Alvernia on Thursday, the junior erupted for 33 points.
Niya Morgen, St. Mary’s — Closing in on 1,000 career points, the steady senior scored 18 to lift the Spartans to a 66-44 win over Reading on Thursday and added 22 the next day to guide them past Wilmington, 78-45.
Sammy Reale, Bishop Feehan — The senior captain totaled 18 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, and 3 steals en route to Rockland Holiday Tournament MVP honors as the fifth-ranked Shamrocks pulled away from the host Bulldogs, 54-39. She added 18 more in a 71-26 triumph over Bishop Fenwick and scored 23, including 17 straight in the second half of a 67-47 road win over No. 3 Newton North.
Chloe Richardson, Norwell — The senior drained six 3-pointers, en route to 20 points, as the Clippers prevailed, 52-34, over Duxbury. She added 17 points in a 55-25 win over Hull on Tuesday to help Norwell move to 6-1.
