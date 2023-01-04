EMass girls’ basketball: Pacing No. 3 Bishop Feehan to three wins, Sammy Reale headlines Players of the Week

Natalia Hall-Rosa, Bridgewater-Raynham — The junior totaled 23 points, 11 rebounds, 3 assists, and 3 blocks, helping the Trojans earn a 47-35 victory over New Bedford in their Southeast Conference opener.

Lauren Hennessey, Lynn Classical — In a 50-35 win over rival Lynn English, the senior scored 15 points and netted 22 more as the undefeated Rams cruised past Medford, 67-37.

Isabella Lopez-Marin, Matignon — In a 64-47, non-league triumph over Mt. Alvernia on Thursday, the junior erupted for 33 points.