Emma Holmes nets 100th career point for unbeaten Winthrop girls’ hockey, and her sister Julia is eyeing the mark too

“It’s something I’ve been dreaming of ever since I was little,” said Holmes. “It was definitely a weight that was lifted off my chest . . . my teammates set me up with a bunch of passes and they wanted me to get to the milestone.”

Holmes hit the mark in the opening period, when she buried a shot 5-hole for the game’s first goal. She scored twice and assisted on another in leading the sixth-ranked Vikings to a 6-0 win over Northeast rival Medford at LoConte Rink.

Winthrop senior Emma Holmes entered Wednesday’s girls’ hockey matchup aginst Medford with more than just a win on her mind: she was also on the verge of her 100th career point.

She is one of three Holmes triplets on the roster; her sister, Julia, also a forward, currently has 90 points.

“It’s exciting that we both could hit 100 close together and achieve that together,” Holmes said. “We’ll have to come up with a special celebration.”

“Any time you have a 100-point scorer on your team it’s a great thing,” Winthrop coach Butch Martucci said. “Emma is only the fifth one in program history.”

Martucci has coached Emma, Julia, and Abby Holmes, a defender and also a team captain, since they were 10 in youth hockey. He has noticed a difference in their drive as they entered their senior season.

“The great thing about them is that they put in a lot of work, there is a lot of sacrifice in the offseason,” said Martucci. “This season they have pushed it to the limit . . . they are trying to do as much as they can with the time they have left here.”

Winthrop (5-0) plays Masconomet Saturday afternoon at the Haverhill Valley Forum.





