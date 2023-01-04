Georgetown suffers a record 25th straight Big East loss in men’s college basketball

"We recognize this is a challenging and frustrating time for the men's basketball team and our fans," Reed said in a statement. "Coach Ewing understands that it is imperative to get the program back on track and no one is more committed than he is to making that happen."

The Hoyas lost to Villanova, 73-57, at Capital One Arena. It was their 25th straight conference defeat, a league record, and it capped a day that included athletic director Lee Reed releasing a statement that cited an “imperative” need for coach Patrick Ewing to get things corrected on the court. The university declined an interview request to speak with Reed.

The Georgetown men’s basketball team set a Big East record Wednesday night, a mark no one associated with the program is proud to have.

The Hoyas have not won a regular-season Big East game since March 2, 2021. They are 73-95 under Ewing with one NCAA Tournament appearance following their unexpected run to the Big East tournament title that same season.

Ewing was asked about the streak, Reed’s statement, and his future with the program following the loss to the Wildcats.

"I'm here to talk about the game," Ewing said. "My future is my future. I'm here to be the head coach at Georgetown until the president or the board decides for me to move on. But until that time - a friend of mine sent me a quote today: "It's not how many times you get knocked down, it's how many times you get up." We got knocked down. So what we're going to do is keep on getting up."

Georgetown (5-11, 0-5) came into the game down two rotation players and lost two more over the course of the contest. Ewing pointed to the team's health when asked how to get the program back on track.

“We’ll see what happens after that,” Ewing said.



