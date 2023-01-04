Girls’ basketball notebook: Even if it means spilling some blood, North Andover’s Hannah Martin embraces a hard-nosed approach on the hardcourt

Martin returned both times and led the Scarlet Knights to victory. In the semifinals against Methuen, she even knocked down a winning layup.

Martin has developed somewhat of a reputation for her bloody-nosed performances. Twice she took shots to the face — once with the basketball and once running into a screen — during last week’s Commonwealth Motors Christmas Classic tournament.

North Andover senior guard Hannah Martin is known for giving extra effort and leaving it all on the court. Recently, that has included a blood donation to her team’s cause.

“I don’t really feel it in the moment, just because of the adrenaline of the game,” Martin said. “I know what it feels like when it’s going to start bleeding, so I just feel it right away, but it’s not really painful. Luckily, I’ve had no broken noses.”

Martin’s gutsy games made her one of the most recognizable stars from this winter’s holiday tournament schedule. But the Smith College-bound point guard has been compiling a season of success while leading the Scarlet Knights to a 5-2 record.

Her bloody noses date back to last season, when Martin took an arm to the face while dribbling during North Andover’s first-round state tournament game on March 3, left the contest, came back, and helped the Scarlet Knights upset Attleboro. In total, she went 3-0 with a bloody nose during the 2022 calendar year, a testament to Martin’s relentless mentality.

“It speaks to her ability to just kind of play hard,” said North Andover coach Jess Deveny. “She’s facing some really, really tough defenses. I mean, the focus is on her. Defenses want to make sure that they’re making it a very difficult time for her defensively, and hitting her hard on screens, making sure that they’re stepping up to her if she passes that ball.”

Martin has used her hard-charging style to overcome a relative size disadvantage. Despite being a 5-foot-6-inch point guard, Martin logged a 12-rebound game against Haverhill on Dec. 22 and routinely attacks the boards. The nosebleeds are also not the only injury she’s dealt with as a result; Martin also partially dislocated her shoulder during AAU play her sophomore year.

North Andover's Hannah Martin, a 5-foot-6-inch senior point guard, has never allowed her size to diminish her competitive fire on the court. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Some of her competitive nature comes from her family. Martin’s father, Ken, played baseball and basketball at Brandeis; her sister, Emma, is a junior long jumper at MIT, and her brother, Trey, is a promising eighth-grade basketball player. Martin has also been one of the smaller players on the floor for most of her basketball career and has had to outwork her competitors to assert herself.

“[I’m] just always wanting to prove myself to others and just show that, just because I’m smaller and have that advantage doesn’t mean I’m not a good player,” she said.

Deveny, a four-time Globe All-Scholastic at Westford Academy (’01) with 2,195 points and nearly 1,500 more at Boston College (’05), sees some of her own tendencies in Martin. She was also among the rebounding leaders on her BC teams despite being 5-foot-8.

“It’s [about] your desire to want the ball, and you can be any height,” Deveny said. “You just need to be savvy enough to go and get that ball, and she is.”

Senior Jackie Rogers and the rest of the Scarlet Knights have taken after Martin’s work ethic.

“I feel like one of the best aspects of our team is that a lot of our players are pretty tough,” Rogers said. “I just feel like Hannah kind of embodies that.”

As for the bloody noses — Rogers says the team can poke good-natured fun at its star point guard now. They joke with her about needing a plastic facemask and remark that Martin keeps unwittingly giving her team an extra late-game timeout. But Rogers also admires how Martin’s resilience sets the tone for the rest of the game.

“She’s just a good example of playing through struggles and through injury, and still being able to be there for our team,” Rogers said. “She’s such a big and important part and aspect of our five that are on the court.”

North Andover's Hannah Martin (right), high-fiving teammate Meghan Daley (left) during pregame introductions vs. Lawrence High, has become an indispensable figure in the Scarlet Knights' 5-2 start. Said senior Jackie Rogers: "She’s just a good example of playing through struggles and through injury, and still being able to be there for our team.” Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Courtside chatter

▪ Tenth-ranked Newburyport (6-0, 3-0 Cape Ann) is thriving behind four-year varsity players and current senior captains Emma Foley (17 points, 10 rebounds per game), Makenna Ward (8.5 points, 6 assists, 5 steals), and Deirdre McElhinney (11 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals).

“I’m really happy for them,” said coach Karen Grutchfield. “They’re good leaders and good people, so it’s fun to see them be successful.”

Junior defensive specialist Olivia McDonald is also embracing the challenge of locking down the opposing team’s best player. McDonald helps set the tone for the Clippers, who are outscoring their opponents by 30 points per game (56.2 to 26.2).

▪ No. 11 Chelmsford (7-0, 3-0 Merrimack Valley) is shining early in the year. A 53-49 win over Central Catholic on Dec. 20 was a highlight, and big clashes with North Andover, Andover, and Dracut await later this month.

The Lions graduated four starters from last year’s team but haven’t slowed down to this point. Senior captains Ash Harrington (10 points, 8 rebounds per game), Kailyn Smith (9 points), and Bella Mirasolo, plus junior Celiagh Harrington (10 points), have helped lead the way. Chelmsford is allowing just 34.1 points per game.

“We need to continue to improve everyday in practice,” said coach Mike Crowley. “We have a very difficult schedule remaining.”

▪ Joseph Case appears to be a contender in Division 4 alongside favorite Cathedral. The Cardinals (6-0, 3-0 South Coast) return five players from last year’s Round of 16 team.

Senior guard Brooke Orton (20.2 points, 4.2 steals, 3 assists per game), junior forward Liberty Gazaille (11.3 points, 8.7 rebounds), and senior guard Jamie Moniz (7.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists) are catalysts. Rylie MacDonald, Allie Holden, Gianna Lupo, Emma Plante, and Maddie Botelho also contribute.

Case is averaging 58.8 points per game while allowing just 36.2.

“This is a connected group, on and off the court, that shares the basketball and has balance on offense,” said coach Dave Silva, “while staying connected and committed to good team defense each possession.”

Games to watch

Friday, No. 6 Cathedral at No. 7 St. Mary’s, 6:30 p.m. — Cathedral won on a buzzer-beater the last time these teams met; this time the matchup is at the Spartans’ house.

Friday, No. 5 Newton North at No. 13 Brookline, 6:30 p.m. — Abigail Wright (Newton North) and Margo Mattes (Brookline) are two of the must-see talents in the state.

Friday, North Andover at Lincoln-Sudbury, 6:30 p.m. — The Warriors are 5-1 and a Dual County League frontrunner, and could earn some Top 20 merit if they hang with the Scarlet Knights (5-2).

Friday, No. 15 Norwell at Mashpee, 6:30 p.m. — The Falcons have surged to a 5-0 start but face a tough South Shore League visitor in the Clippers.

Friday, No. 1 Andover at No. 17 Bridgewater-Raynham, 7:30 p.m. — Natalia Hall-Rosa and the Trojans will do their best to break through against the dominant Golden Warriors.

Correspondent Trevor Hass contributed to this story.