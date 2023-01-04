NFL has not decided on rescheduling or resuming suspended Bills-Bengals game

The NFL said Wednesday that it has not decided what to do with Monday’s Bengals-Bills game, which was suspended with 5:58 left in the first quarter when Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin collapsed and went into cardiac arrest.

No decision has been made about whether to cancel the game or try to squeeze it in and move around the playoff schedule.

“Obviously we are going to have to make a decision on that in the coming days, and we will,” said NFL executive vice president of communications Jeff Miller.

Should the NFL cancel the game, it could cost the Bills the No. 1 seed in the AFC and home-field advantage. Should the Bills and Chiefs both win this weekend, the Chiefs would finish 14-3 and the Bills would be 13-3, so the Chiefs would get the No. 1 seed on win percentage (.824 to .813) even though Buffalo has a head-to-head victory over Kansas City.



In the 2020 pandemic season, NFL owners voted on a one-year basis to allow for the possibility that not every team would play a full 16-game schedule, and that win percentage would determine playoff seeding.

If the NFL tries to restart Bengals-Bills at a later date, it may have to move playoff games and eliminate the bye week between the conference championships and the Super Bowl.

“Everything is being considered,” said NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent.

Vincent also again adamantly denied that the NFL instructed the Bills and Bengals to commence a five-minute warmup period in advance of restarting Monday night’s game following Hamlin’s collapse.

Vincent said he was the main point of contact for the league office and was on the phone with referee Shawn Smith throughout the hourlong ordeal. Vincent said his only thought was to get the teams to the locker rooms so they could deal with their emotions away from TV cameras.

“At no time in my discussion in that hourlong time frame did we ever reference to give any directives to getting players ready to play,” Vincent said. “The only directive that came from myself was, ‘Shawn Smith, I need you to get both of the coaches together and ask that they take their teams to the locker room.’ I thought it was extremely inappropriate for millions of millions of people to watch this raw emotion as the medical team tried to care for this young man.”

ESPN announcer Joe Buck referenced the five-minute warmup four times on the broadcast, and he told the New York Post in a follow-up interview that the information came from ESPN rules analyst John Parry, a former NFL referee who is in direct contact with the league’s officiating department during games. It is possible that Parry was getting his information from Walt Anderson and Perry Fewell in the NFL’s instant replay command center, not from any NFL higher-up.

“It was just so insensitive to think that we were even thinking about returning to play,” Vincent said. “The only thing that mattered to myself, the team here, the folks in the stadium and the coaches was the health and wellness of Damar, and getting those coaches back to the locker room.”

Hamlin, who was given CPR on the field and taken off by ambulance, showed signs of improvement overnight as he remained in critical condition in a Cincinnati hospital, according to a statement from the Bills.

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com.