Owen Watson backstops seventh-ranked Catholic Memorial to shutout win over No. 5 Xaverian

Senior Owen Watson recorded his third shutout of the season with a 20-save effort as the seventh-ranked Catholic Memorial hockey team earned an impressive 4-0 Catholic Conference win over No. 5 Xaverian Wednesday night at Warrior Ice Arena.
“My team made it easy for me,” Watson said. “The team played a great game and I just tried to stay focused. This win was a big boost for us. The team is all happy, and we are ready to go against St. John’s Prep on Saturday.”
Xaverian (4-2) opened the game with speed and physicality, but it was Catholic Memorial (6-0) which got off to an early power play that turned the momentum for the rest of the game. Xaverian netminder Cole Pouliot-Porter posted 37 saves, but the Knights’ relentless drive and dominance throughout proved too much.
Senior Michael Birch opened the scoring with a strong drive down the right side and finished his own rebound for a 1-0 lead.
“This is what we do in Catholic Conference matchups,” said Birch. “We showed up and executed tonight.”
Birch (one goal, one assist) finishedwith two blocked shots and a premier takeaway that led to another Knights opportunity. His charisma and energy was contagious, and the Knights built off that energy for a strong, three-period performance.
CM forward Connor Fryberger turned heads in the second period, showcasing a highlight-reel, pinpoint laser of a wrist shot from about 25 feet beyond the net along the right-side boards.
Tyler Hamilton and Joe Marchi had the final daggers, both of which were tips out front to beat a red-hot Pouliot-Porter.
“We feel good, and we are starting to believe in ourselves,” Catholic Memorial coach Larry Rooney said. “We defended well tonight, we played well in our own zone tonight, and we competed hard. In this locker room, there’s a level of believability and trust in each other. It was a good team win.”
