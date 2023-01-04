Owen Watson backstops seventh-ranked Catholic Memorial to shutout win over No. 5 Xaverian

Senior Owen Watson recorded his third shutout of the season with a 20-save effort as the seventh-ranked Catholic Memorial hockey team earned an impressive 4-0 Catholic Conference win over No. 5 Xaverian Wednesday night at Warrior Ice Arena.

“My team made it easy for me,” Watson said. “The team played a great game and I just tried to stay focused. This win was a big boost for us. The team is all happy, and we are ready to go against St. John’s Prep on Saturday.”

Xaverian (4-2) opened the game with speed and physicality, but it was Catholic Memorial (6-0) which got off to an early power play that turned the momentum for the rest of the game. Xaverian netminder Cole Pouliot-Porter posted 37 saves, but the Knights’ relentless drive and dominance throughout proved too much.