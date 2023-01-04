Patriots return to practice but postpone media availabilities

FOXBOROUGH — The Patriots postponed media availabilities Wednesday — coach Bill Belichick and several players were scheduled to talk with reporters — but did hold a sweats-and-shells practice. The Bills also postponed their session with the media.

Sunday’s game against the Bills is still on as scheduled, although Troy Vincent, the NFL’s executive vice president of football operations, said during a conference call Wednesday that all options are on the table.

On the field, rookie cornerback/returner/receiver Marcus Jones and tight end Jonnu Smith were the only players on the Patriots’ 53-man roster not spotted during the window reporters were allowed to watch. Both are recovering from concussions and missed last Sunday’s win over the Dolphins.