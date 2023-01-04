Providence drills No. 4 UConn in men’s college basketball

PROVIDENCE — Bryce Hopkins scored 27 points and Providence dominated the second half and knocked off fourth-ranked UConn, 73-61, Wednesday night for their eighth straight victory.

Noah Locke added 17 points to help the Friars (13-3, 5-0) earn their second win over a ranked team this season and remain unbeaten in the Big East. It was Providence’s first win over the Huskies at Amica Mutual Pavilion since Feb. 20, 2012, when the Friars won, 72-70.

Jordan Hawkins led the Huskies (14-2, 3-2) with 15 points, and Donovan Clingan added 12 points and 11 rebounds.