Providence 73, UConn 61

Providence drills No. 4 UConn in men’s college basketball

By The Associated Press The Associated Press,Updated January 4, 2023, 1 hour ago
Forward Bryce Hopkins (left) scored 27 points to fuel Providence.Charles Krupa/Associated Press

PROVIDENCE — Bryce Hopkins scored 27 points and Providence dominated the second half and knocked off fourth-ranked UConn, 73-61, Wednesday night for their eighth straight victory.

Noah Locke added 17 points to help the Friars (13-3, 5-0) earn their second win over a ranked team this season and remain unbeaten in the Big East. It was Providence’s first win over the Huskies at Amica Mutual Pavilion since Feb. 20, 2012, when the Friars won, 72-70.

Jordan Hawkins led the Huskies (14-2, 3-2) with 15 points, and Donovan Clingan added 12 points and 11 rebounds.

The Huskies have lost two in a row after opening the season with 14 straight wins and winning their first three conference games.

