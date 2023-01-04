Quinnipiac hopes to continue to be great outdoors against Harvard at Fenway Park

Quinnipiac is on a roll and brings its well-rounded machine to Fenway Park for an ECAC tilt Friday afternoon against Harvard, a 3 p.m. game that will be aired on NESN. The exposure the game provides and the grandness of the setting is not something Bobcats coach Cassie Turner takes for granted.

At 18-3, the Bobcats are ranked third in the nation in the USA Today/USA Hockey weekly poll, the top East Coast team in the rankings. They average 3.6 goals a game, and they have limited their opponents to an average of one goal and 20 shots per game.

Following the Bruins, one of the hottest teams in all of hockey will take the ice at Fenway Park this week: the Quinnipiac women’s team.

“These opportunities do not come often,” Turner said.

Turner, in her eighth season, leads a team coming off a major home victory on Sunday against national powerhouse Wisconsin. After being shut out by the Badgers, 3-0, on Saturday, Quinnipiac regrouped and returned the 3-0 favor on New Year’s Day. The Bobcats see it as a good omen for the new year.

“It proved something to them,” said Turner. “I think we had a little bit of doubt coming out of Saturday. But on Sunday, they proved to themselves that they can really compete with anyone in the country.”

Quinnipiac doesn’t have much time to ride the high of the big win. In addition to being the opportunity of a lifetime, the outdoor game is an important league matchup.

“We have to dive back into what we want and how we want to play,” said Turner. “Harvard is a talented team, and they were our conference’s regular-season champions last year. We need to play to our identity in order to win Friday.”

Harvard and Quinnipiac were two of the ECAC’s four schools to make the NCAA Tournament last March, and the conference is heading toward just as many teams making it this season. While the Crimson fell to eventual national runner-up Minnesota-Duluth in the opening round, the Bobcats lost a two-overtime heartbreaker to eventual national champion Ohio State, despite getting 71 saves from then-goaltender Corinne Schroeder (who now plays for the Boston Pride in the Premier Hockey Federation).

The loss was tough to take, but it serves a major part of Quinnipiac’s motivation for this season.

“This group, especially the fifth-years, they want to win championships,” said Turner. “With that loss to Ohio State in the tournament last year, we got a taste of what we want. They want to win an ECAC championship and they want to win a national championship.”

One of those fifth-year players is grad student Shay Maloney, a transfer from Brown, where she was captain last season. Maloney has 10 goals and 11 assists for the Bobcats, whose points leader is junior Olivia Mobley (8-20–28). Sophomore Maya Labad leads the team in goals with 12.

The goaltending situation is intriguing, and will be something to watch against Harvard. Logan Angers has started 14 games, but her last two starts have ended as two of the Bobcats’ three losses. Catie Boudiette made 34 saves to earn the shutout of Wisconsin. Whichever goalie gets the nod, Quinnipiac has an excellent set of blue liners to help keep the puck out of the net.

Turner is excited to show off her stellar squad in such an historic venue and to such a large audience.

“Anytime people get to see how strong women’s college hockey has become, it’s good,” said Turner. “To have it be on NESN and at Fenway will show how strong the game is.”

Turnpike rivalry takes Fenway

Fenway’s Friday nightcap will showcase the burgeoning rivalry between Boston University and Holy Cross. Lilly Feeney, the Crusaders’ captain and a Foxborough native, is excited to have the rivalry showcased on a large stage.

“We keep repeatedly having close games with them,” said Feeney. “It’s been great to continue building this rivalry.”

The Terriers (7-12) and Crusaders (2-18-1) met to close out play before the holiday break, with BU coming out the 3-2 victor in overtime. After Friday’s meeting, the teams will play again a week later. Last season, one of Holy Cross’ only three wins came against BU, and they have played two one-goal games in as many years.

The two teams also have a coaching connection — Holy Cross coach Katie Lachapelle was an assistant to BU coach Brian Durocher during the Terriers’ Hockey East championship and Frozen Four runs in the 2010s.

The schools formalized their rivalry in 2015 with the Turnpike Trophy, based off their being the only Massachusetts schools in the Patriot League.

“It’s unique because all of the field sports have this strong rivalry with them now as well,” said Feeney.

Growing up a Bruins and Red Sox fan, Feeney is jazzed to take the ice at Fenway. The forward feels like her team is playing some of their best hockey of late.

“We are not giving up on pucks, and we are playing until the last second of every game,” said Feeney.

Golini goes in the record book

Tewksbury’s Kelly Golini became the ninth women’s player in Saint Anselm’s history to amass 100 career points with an assist on New Year’s Eve in a 4-1 loss to Merrimack … Besides Frozen Fenway, the other big games of the weekend involve Minnesota, the nation’s fourth-ranked team. The Gophers are in town to face Merrimack and New Hampshire.

Kat Cornetta can be reached at sportsgirlkat@gmail.com.