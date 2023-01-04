Red Sox, Rafael Devers agree to 11-year, $331 million contact extension to keep third baseman in Boston

The deal, which will pay Devers $331 million over 11 years, hasn’t been completed yet, and is pending a physical.

The club and their star third baseman have agreed to a contract extension that will keep him in Boston for at least the next decade, a major league source confirmed.

The Red Sox announced Tuesday that they agreed on a one-year deal for 2023, which was Devers’s final season before he became eligible for free agency and allowed the sides to avoid arbitration.

Since reaching the big leagues as a 20-year-old in 2017, Devers repeatedly has made clear his enthusiasm for playing in Boston and his openness to a long-term deal. While Devers was virtually inseparable from Xander Bogaerts over the past five-plus years, his interest in a long-term deal was not believed to have changed based on Bogaerts’s departure for San Diego.

The Sox on multiple occasions had expressed their desire to secure a long-term deal with the two-time All-Star. The gap in talks had been sizable dating to discussions prior to last season, when the Sox cited the eight-year, $168 million deal between Matt Olson and Atlanta as a framework.

Devers hit .295/.358/.521 with 27 homers, 88 RBIs, and 70 extra-base hits in 141 games in 2022. He was dominant through the first half — .324/.379/.601 with 22 homers — but struggled with a hamstring injury in the second half that forced him to the injured list in late July. He hit .249/.325/.388 with 5 homers over his final 55 games.

Devers has the sixth-most career homers (139), fifth-most extra-base hits (333), and 11th-highest OPS (.854) of any third baseman with at least 2,000 plate appearances through his age-25 season.

