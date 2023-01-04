UFC president Dana White seen on video slapping his wife

LAS VEGAS — UFC president Dana White was seen on video released by TMZ slapping his wife, Anne, while the two were on vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, last month.

White told TMZ in an interview Tuesday he was “embarrassed” and concerned for how his three children were affected.

“You’ve heard me say for years, ‘There’s never ever an excuse for a guy to put his hands on a woman,’ and now here I am on TMZ talking about it,” White told the website.