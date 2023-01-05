1983 at the movies: from A (‘All the Right Moves’) to Z (‘Zelig’)

Forty years ago, it’s highly unlikely anyone thought Cruise would be on top of the Hollywood heap in 2023. The surprise would have been the staying power, though, not the starry status. Cruise was in three releases in 1983: “Risky Business” (yes, the one where he’s in his underwear playing air guitar), “All the Right Moves” (a Tom Cruise title if ever there was one), and “The Outsiders” (where he was seventh-billed, but we’ll get to that). A very big star was being born.

There’s not much argument who the biggest star of 2022 was. That would be Tom Cruise, who not only turned 60 last year but starred in “Top Gun: Maverick.” That’s “Top Gun: Maverick” as in worldwide grosses of nearly $1.5 billion.

Mark Hamill (left) and Darth Vader in "Return of the Jedi."

What “Top Gun: Maverick” was to 2022, “Return of the Jedi” was to 1983. It was the year’s biggest hit. That was the “Star Wars” movie that gave the galaxy ewoks. If Tom Cruise were a “Star Wars” creature, he’d be an ewok, albeit taller and with less fur. “Jedi” was the concluding film in the “Star Wars” trilogy. As it turned out, that wouldn’t be the concluding “Star Wars” trilogy, but that’s getting away from 1983.

From left: Louis Jourdan, Kabir Bedi, and Roger Moore in "Octopussy." MGM/UA Entertainment

Series and sequels were big that year. Nothing unusual about that. What was unusual was there being not one but two James Bond movies, each with a different 007. “Octopussy” starred Roger Moore. “Never Say Never Again” brought back Sean Connery. There’s only been one Dirty Harry, and that would be Clint Eastwood. After a seven-year absence, Detective Harry Callahan returned to the screen, in “Sudden Impact.” This time Eastwood directed as well as starred.

Jennifer Beals in "Flashdance." Paramount Pictures

The gap between the release of “Saturday Night Fever” (1977) and its sequel, “Staying Alive,” was six years. It might have been six decades. The earlier movie did more than capture a cultural moment. It defined it. The sequel? Not so much. The 1983 movie that came the closest to the visceral, up-to-the-minute kick of “Fever” was “Flashdance.” It was preposterous. It was bogus. It was borderline exploitative. Poor Jennifer Beals, what must she have had to put up with when she got back to Yale. But the movie struck a “what a feeling” nerve.

Dennis Quaid in "The Right Stuff."

The movie that was expected to strike a nerve, but assuredly did not, was “The Right Stuff” (not to be confused with the 2020 Disney+ series). Adapted from Tom Wolfe’s best-selling book about the Mercury astronauts, it was very good. It had sweep, wit, and an excellent ensemble cast. There were articles averring that Ed Harris’s irresistible performance as John Glenn made the Ohio senator a lock for the 1984 Democratic presidential nomination. Didn’t happen — and neither did “The Right Stuff,” at least not at the box office.

Woody Allen (left) and Jack Dempsey in "Zelig." Globe File photo

Woody Allen made a very different kind of history movie, “Zelig,” whose title character found himself sharing the frame with all sorts of real-life historical personages, courtesy of Gordon Willis’s cinematographic wizardry. Played by Allen, Leonard Zelig is a nebbish of genius. He also has a great name, though it’s not as great as Mac Sledge, the country singer Robert Duvall plays in “Tender Mercies.”

From left: Shirley MacLaine, Jack Nicholson, and Debra Winger in "Terms of Endearment." Courtesy of the Somerville Theatre

Duvall, who wrote his own songs and sang them, won a best actor Oscar. Best actress that year went to Shirley MacLaine, for “Terms of Endearment.” “Terms,” which won the Oscar for best picture, was box-office runner-up to “Return of the Jedi,” with “Flashdance” coming in third. Say this for US moviegoers in 1983: They were not close-minded when it came to opening their wallets.

“Terms” was based on a Larry McMurtry novel. Another literary adaptation, “Yentl,” was based on an Isaac Bashevis Singer short story. Is it the ultimate Barbara Streisand movie? She was star, director, producer, and helped write the script. Hollywood’s favorite author in 1983 was, as in many other years, Stephen King. John Carpenter adapted “Christine,” Lewis Teague adapted “Cujo,” and David Cronenberg — best in show — adapted “The Dead Zone.”

From left: Eddie Murphy, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Dan Aykroyd in "Trading Places." Michael Ochs Archives

The year’s biggest comedy, “Trading Places,” showed that Eddie Murphy hadn’t been a fluke in “48 Hrs.” (1982). The second-most popular, “Mr. Mom,” had a self-explanatory title. The memory of an apron-wearing Michael Keaton would cause Comic Con cognitive dissonance six years later when Tim Burton gave him the title role in “Batman”(1989). With all due respect to Murphy and Keaton, the year’s most indelible comic performance was Terry Jones’s turn as Mr. Creosote, in “Monty Python’s The Meaning of Life.” Let’s just say it’s a good thing there weren’t any of those fancy theaters back then where you can eat a meal while watching your movie.

A little later in the decade, independent movies would flourish as they never had before. Behind that flourishing were the emergence of Sundance as a kind of Good Housekeeping Seal of cinematic approval and the revenue stream generated by the popularity of VHS. Already, though, there were notable — and cherishable — examples of the species.

“Heart Like a Wheel” gave Bonnie Bedelia her finest role, as drag racer Shirley “Cha Cha” Muldowney. Bill Forsyth’s “Local Hero” is a true one of a kind: a slyly subversive comedy masquerading as a Scottish fairy tale, or maybe that should be the other way around, and with Burt Lancaster having the time of his acting life. John Sayles’s “Return of the Secaucus 7″ (1980) made him an indie founding father. His next two films, “Lianna” and, especially, “Baby It’s You” showed how far he’d advanced.

James Woods and Deborah Harry in "Videodrome."

Sayles wasn’t the only director with two releases in 1983. Cronenberg had “Videodrome” as well as “The Dead Zone,” his first major studio release. Francis Ford Coppola, the director of “The Outsiders,” also made “Rumble Fish.” In a further two-fer, both films were adapted from S.E. Hinton novels.

Al Pacino in "Scarface."

There were remakes. Jim McBride’s “Breathless” substituted Richard Gere for Jean-Paul Belmondo and moved Jean-Luc Godard’s film to Southern California. (Godard had a new movie in 1983, “First Name: Carmen.”) In “Scarface,” Brian De Palma remade Howard Hawks’s 1932 classic. Al Pacino, with the decade’s worst star haircut, gives its most outrageous star performance. If his acting as Miami gangster Tony Montana were any broader it could be Montana — which, as you probably know, is the fourth-biggest state, so we’re talking seriously broad. In fairness to Pacino, the broadness is in keeping with the excesses of De Palma’s direction and Oliver Stone’s script.

From left: JoBeth Williams, Kevin Kline, William Hurt, and Glenn Close in "The Big Chill." Columbia Pictures

Here’s an amusing thought. Imagine Tony Montana showing up at the self-involved Boomer/yuppie reunion in Lawrence Kasdan’s “The Big Chill.” Now that would be a movie to watch, in 1983 or any other year.

(All right, so who were the six actors billed ahead of Cruise in “The Outsiders”? C. Thomas Howell, Matt Dillon, Ralph Macchio, Patrick Swayze, Rob Lowe, and Emilio Estevez. Each went on to have a notable career — but, hey, sorry, not a top gun among them.)

