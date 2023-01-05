fb-pixel Skip to main content
Author readings around Boston Jan. 8-14

Updated January 5, 2023, 36 minutes ago
Author Suzanne Berne will be in conversation with Elizabeth Graver this week at Brookline Booksmith.Avery Kimmell

All author appearances are in person and free unless otherwise noted.

MONDAY

Brad Snyder (“Democratic Justice: Felix Frankfurter, the Supreme Court, and the Making of the Liberal Establishment”) reads at 6 p.m. at Massachusetts Historical Society (Tickets are $10 for nonmembers and free for members, EBT cardholders, and virtual attendees).

TUESDAY

Suzie Sheehy (“The Matter of Everything: How Curiosity, Physics, and Improbable Experiments Changed the World”) is in conversation virtually with Greg Kestin at 6 p.m. via Harvard Book StoreDavid Valdes (“Brighter Than the Moon”) is in conversation with Sara Farizan at 7 p.m. at Brookline BooksmithLaura Zigman (“Small World”) is in conversation with Tom Perrotta at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.

WEDNESDAY

Peter Shinkle (“Uniting America: How FDR and Henry Stimson Brought Democrats and Republicans Together to Win World War II”) reads at 6 p.m. at Massachusetts Historical Society (Tickets are $10 for nonmembers and free for members, EBT cardholders, and virtual attendees) … Suzanne Berne (“The Blue Window”) is in conversation with Elizabeth Graver at 7 p.m. at Brookline BooksmithAnastasia C. Curwood (“Shirley Chisholm: Champion of Black Feminist Power Politics”) reads at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book StoreAmanda Lovelace (“You Are Your Own Fairy Tale”) is in conversation virtually with Summer Webb at 7 p.m. via An Unlikely StoryElinor Lipman (“Ms. Demeanor”) reads at 7 p.m. at Wellesley Books (Tickets are $5, or $29.74 including a copy of the book).

THURSDAY

Djofa Tavares (“Tiagu and Vovo”) reads at 6 p.m. at Boston Public Library, Uphams Corner Branch… Elinor Lipman (“Ms. Demeanor”) reads at 7 p.m. at Brookline BooksmithPeter Cole (“Draw Me After: Poems”) and Nate Klug (“Hosts and Guests: Poems”) are in conversation with Christopher Lydon at 7 p.m. at Grolier Poetry Book Shop (Tickets are $5).

SATURDAY

Sarah Silberstein Swartz (“Heroines, Rescuers, Rabbis, Spies: Unsung Women of the Holocaust”) reads at 11 a.m. at Boston Public Library, Jamaica Plain Branch … Julia Cimafiejeva (“Motherfield: Poems and Belarusian Protest Diary”) is in conversation virtually with Valzhyna Mort and Hanif Abdurraqib at 12 p.m. via Brookline BooksmithKim Chaffee (“Courage in Her Cleats: The Story of Soccer Star Abby Wambach”) reads at 11 a.m. at The Silver Unicorn Bookstore.

