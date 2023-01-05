Author readings around Boston Jan. 8-14

All author appearances are in person and free unless otherwise noted.
MONDAY
Brad Snyder (“Democratic Justice: Felix Frankfurter, the Supreme Court, and the Making of the Liberal Establishment”) reads at 6 p.m. at Massachusetts Historical Society (Tickets are $10 for nonmembers and free for members, EBT cardholders, and virtual attendees).
TUESDAY
Suzie Sheehy (“The Matter of Everything: How Curiosity, Physics, and Improbable Experiments Changed the World”) is in conversation virtually with Greg Kestin at 6 p.m. via Harvard Book Store … David Valdes (“Brighter Than the Moon”) is in conversation with Sara Farizan at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith … Laura Zigman (“Small World”) is in conversation with Tom Perrotta at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.
WEDNESDAY
Peter Shinkle (“Uniting America: How FDR and Henry Stimson Brought Democrats and Republicans Together to Win World War II”) reads at 6 p.m. at Massachusetts Historical Society (Tickets are $10 for nonmembers and free for members, EBT cardholders, and virtual attendees) … Suzanne Berne (“The Blue Window”) is in conversation with Elizabeth Graver at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith … Anastasia C. Curwood (“Shirley Chisholm: Champion of Black Feminist Power Politics”) reads at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store … Amanda Lovelace (“You Are Your Own Fairy Tale”) is in conversation virtually with Summer Webb at 7 p.m. via An Unlikely Story … Elinor Lipman (“Ms. Demeanor”) reads at 7 p.m. at Wellesley Books (Tickets are $5, or $29.74 including a copy of the book).
THURSDAY
Djofa Tavares (“Tiagu and Vovo”) reads at 6 p.m. at Boston Public Library, Uphams Corner Branch… Elinor Lipman (“Ms. Demeanor”) reads at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith … Peter Cole (“Draw Me After: Poems”) and Nate Klug (“Hosts and Guests: Poems”) are in conversation with Christopher Lydon at 7 p.m. at Grolier Poetry Book Shop (Tickets are $5).
SATURDAY
Sarah Silberstein Swartz (“Heroines, Rescuers, Rabbis, Spies: Unsung Women of the Holocaust”) reads at 11 a.m. at Boston Public Library, Jamaica Plain Branch … Julia Cimafiejeva (“Motherfield: Poems and Belarusian Protest Diary”) is in conversation virtually with Valzhyna Mort and Hanif Abdurraqib at 12 p.m. via Brookline Booksmith … Kim Chaffee (“Courage in Her Cleats: The Story of Soccer Star Abby Wambach”) reads at 11 a.m. at The Silver Unicorn Bookstore.