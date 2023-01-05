A bookmobile comes to the South Coast, the Eric Carle Museum looks at the work of Christian Robinson, and more

Twenty Stories in Providence got its start with owners Alexa Tremblay and Emory Harkins slinging books out of a 1987 vintage van in LA before they headed east and opened their brick-and-mortar shop. (The bookmobile van is still in action, too.) Now, a mobile bookstore is coming to the South Coast of Massachusetts. Buster’s Book House is a mobile bookstore run out of a renovated 1975 Shasta Starflyte camper trailer. Founder Libby Reilly, who lives with her family in Somerset, saw the need of a bookstore in the area, and set about starting something of her own to fill the lack. “Our desire is to connect with our local communities, give back to businesses and charities, and share a love of books,” Reilly notes on the website. Reilly’s husband, Shane, is doing the renovations on the Shasta, adding shelves, which will hold a rotating selection of books, and a reading nook. They’ll also sell small gifts from other local businesses. Calling themselves Massachusetts’ first mobile bookstore, Buster’s Book House will be bookmobiling around Somerset, Fall River, Taunton, and other South Coast towns starting this spring. For more information visit busters-bookhouse.square.site .

The handmade quality of art on display at upcoming Eric Carle Museum exhibit

The Newbery Medal-winning and Caldecott Honored children’s book “Last Stop on Market Street” (G.P. Putnam’s Sons) by Matt de la Peña, illustrated by Christian Robinson, shows young CJ riding a public bus with his grandmother, meeting the other passengers along the route — on one spread of pages that includes a blind man and his seeing-eye dog; a tattooed, tank-topped, shaved-headed guy looking at his phone; and an old lady with a jar of butterflies. Robinson’s illustrations — a combination of acrylic paint and collage — are lively and expressive; all his books show a range of ages, races, abilities. And a new exhibit at the Eric Carle Museum of Picture Book Art (“What Might You Do? Christian Robinson”) is showcasing 90 pieces of Robinson’s artwork, pulled from 17 picture books written by Margaret Wise Brown, Cynthia Rylant, de la Peña, Mac Barnett, and others. Robinson favors the hands-on techniques of paint and collage over digital work. “It’s important for me to make pictures that feel handmade. . . . I want a person to see what I’m using: I want them to see this was a piece of paper, this was a brush stroke. It’s like an honesty thing.” “What Might You Do?” opens next Saturday, Jan. 14, and runs through June 4. For more information, visit carlemuseum.org.

Previously unpublished work by Kerouac includes prose poems, sketches, dreams

In 1956, Lowell native Jack Kerouac thumbed his way from Mill Valley, Calif., to the North Cascades, where he served as a fire lookout for the Forest Service. Parts of that experience appear in “Desolation Angels” and “The Dharma Bums.” (For the best book on being a fire lookout, look to “Fire Season” by Philip Connors.) A new book collects previously unpublished work from Kerouac’s time in isolation on the mountain. “Desolation Peak” (Sal Paradise/Rare Bird) includes Kerouac’s journal, revealing mercurial moods and a writer wrestling with how to live and write. “I will now write a supreme book that will astound both Cowley & Giroux, a respected work . . . to save & exfoliate America & religious light & generation,” he wrote in June of ‘56. The book also includes a transliteration of the “Diamond Sutra,” the only book he brought with him to the lookout tower, as well as poems, dreams, and miscellaneous prose sketches and fragments. “The form of the future is no-form,” he wrote.

Coming out

“Pirate Enlightenment, or the Real Libertalia” by David Graeber (FSG)

“Fieldwork: A Forager’s Memoir” by Iliana Regan (Agate Midway)

“The World We Make” by Amy Sherald (Hauser & Wirth)





Pick of the week

Rebecca Stimpson at Wellesley Books recommends “The Go-Between” by L.P. Hartley (NYRB): “This novel requires a bit of patience at first, but give it time: beautiful writing, full of readable detail; layers of psychological complication; and slow-building tension. Leo, the young narrator of the book, spends the summer of 1900 at his upper-class school friend’s estate. He becomes smitten with both his friend’s older sister and the man she loves. This is a quiet novel that sneaks up on you with its emotional impact.”