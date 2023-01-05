He defended the Capitol — and democracy itself — amid insurrection. Two years later, he paints to preserve history, and to heal.

“They were saying things like, ‘President Trump sent us here. We don’t want to hurt you, but we will if you don’t step aside,’ ” recalled Pingeon, a Massachusetts native who has since moved back to Boston.

It was Jan. 6, 2021, and Pingeon, a US Capitol Police officer in riot gear that day, surveyed the rapidly unfolding chaos from the terrace on the building’s west side. Paramedics were performing CPR on one of the downed people, and shocking the other with a defibrillator. Around them, the fighting between police and diehards protesting Donald Trump’s election loss grew ever fiercer.

Winston Pingeon saw the first of the bodies not long after the crowd arrived.

Soon stationed in front of a Capitol doorway, Pingeon was punched, pepper sprayed, and deluged with batteries and oranges thrown by protesters. At one point, rioters pried his baton from his hands when he was shoved to the ground in the scrum. By the end of the day, the building Pingeon had been sworn to defend was covered in broken glass and blood, chemicals and human excrement.

Winston Pingeon took a selfie on Jan. 8, 2021, looking at the west front of the Capitol near the area he defended. Winston Pingeon

Two years later, Pingeon still can’t shake the mayhem of that day.

“For weeks and months after Jan. 6th, I feel like I just kind of drifted,” he said in a recent interview. To help process his grief and anger, he turned to a lifelong passion: watercolor painting. What had been an avocation to while away the hours became a lifeline.

About six weeks after the attack, he began painting images of the Capitol’s dome. What he once saw as the symbol of his achievement in law enforcement was now the setting for traumatic memories. Gradually, his watercolors grew from expressions of valor and patriotism — including a self-portrait in full uniform — to darker, more disturbing images.

Winston Pingeon, "Jan 6th," which depicts the gallows hung before the People's House. Winston Pingeon

One painting frames the Capitol dome inside the makeshift gallows erected during the insurrection, as protesters chanted “Hang Mike Pence.”

In another, the dome is engulfed in flames — orange for the pepper and bear spray the rioters used against the officers, red for the Trump flags, and for blood.

Pingeon’s former art teacher at the River School in Weston, Jeremy Harrison, said that watercolor, with its “layering of transparency and its luminous qualities,” is an unusual medium in which to make a statement.

“I think it comes down to what he loved and felt comfortable with,” he said. “It’s almost like record-keeping, and/or processing the events. I kind of feel it’s been helping him cope with the emotional aspect of what happened.”

When Pingeon and other officers began speaking to the media about the riot, some of their colleagues were displeased.

“Some of it was this idea that as a police officer you can never show vulnerability,” Pingeon said. “You can never let your guard down and be honest that we are human beings just like anyone, and police officers have feelings and get scared.”

But those opinions just confirmed for Pingeon that his instinct to go public with his artwork was a good one.

“I could step back and see, wait a minute, not only am I doing this as my own way of healing — I’m telling not just my story, but what other officers went through. . . . It did feel more important to me that there be an edge to my work.”

Winston Pingeon, "Insurrection." He used symbolic red brushstrokes to illustrate waving Trump flags, and smeared blood. The orange represents pepper spray and bear spray, which was used against Pingeon and his fellow officers. Winston Pingeon

Growing up in Lincoln, Pingeon loved to sketch and paint, eventually settling on watercolor as his medium. But that took a back seat when he set his sights on a career in police work. While earning a bachelor’s degree in justice and law at American University in Washington, D.C., he served as an intern with the city’s police force.

“I’d never even heard of the Capitol Police until I lived in D.C.,” he said. “I don’t think most people had until Jan. 6th.”

Pingeon stayed on the force until October 2021, when he decided it was time to leave, move back to Boston, and regroup. He took a remote job with a tech company that specializes in public safety.

He is the son of a retired salesman and a schoolteacher, and the oldest of their four children. Pingeon is also a fraternal twin. His younger sisters are also twins. Improbably, his mother is a twin as well, and her sister has twins.

“Other than that, it was a pretty normal household growing up,” said Pingeon, who has fair, close-cropped hair and a careful way with words.

Winston Pingeon drawing as a child, age 5 or 6. Winston Pingeon

Pingeon had taken to watercolor in Harrison’s advanced art class at the Rivers School. But even back then, Harrison knew his student’s real calling was law enforcement.

In the art room, “We had a lot of time to chat,” said Harrison, who retired in 2020, “and we all knew all about his interest in policing.”

Pingeon was new to the force when Trump was inaugurated in 2017. “There I am with this historic event happening right in front of me,” Pingeon recalled. “I loved the job.” He had typical security responsibilities: screening checkpoints, directing traffic, patrolling the Capitol complex.

And arresting protesters if they were blocking a sidewalk or passageway.

“Protests were nothing unusual,” he said.

Then came Jan. 6.

His radio was “blaring nonstop the entire day. I remember hearing we had an officer down. That was Officer Brian Sicknick.”

Sicknick had been hit with chemical spray during a confrontation with rioters on the Capitol’s west side. Taken to a local hospital, he died the next day. The chief medical examiner’s report indicated the officer died of two strokes he suffered in the aftermath. Pingeon served in the honor guard that accompanied Sicknick’s funeral ceremony in the Capitol Rotunda.

Winston Pingeon (left) at Officer Brian Sicknick's honor ceremony inside the Capitol. Winston Pingeon

In a new book, former Capitol Police chief Steven A. Sund says the officers defending the west front of the Capitol were outnumbered 58 to 1. (An estimated 10,000 protesters were involved.) Separated from his squad, Pingeon said, he and several officers engaged in hand-to-hand combat with the attackers as they tried to break into the Senate side of the building.

“I think the only reason we were not more violently injured or killed right there was because they had another way in,” he said. “We were trying to go where we were most needed, but we were needed everywhere and there weren’t enough of us. It really was a powerless feeling.”

After the attack, some reports suggested there were Capitol police officers who were sympathetic to the protesters’ demands, moving barricades to let them approach the entrance lobbies.

“In some of those instances, retreating was a tactical decision,” Pingeon said. “It looked like the Capitol Police were letting them in when in reality they were stepping back, giving them some area for strategic reasons to try and better fortify.”

In hindsight, the Capitol Police weren’t as prepared as they should have been, he said. “What I think is important to note is that we ultimately did our job. No member of Congress was injured or hurt that day, and the results of the election were certified, even though there was a delay.”

In his new condo, which has a rooftop view of the Boston skyline, Pingeon has hung up just two of his Capitol watercolors.

“The Jan. 6th pieces aren’t exactly something I want to look at every day,” he said. “They’re pretty heavy.”

He has since shifted to other subjects. Recently, he has been studying the human form.

“I’ve been quite literally zooming in; I’ve done a couple of human skulls,” he said. “Of course, you could perhaps associate that with Jan. 6th, but that wasn’t really my intention.”

With requests to sell his artwork, Pingeon set up a shop on Etsy, where he offers prints and greeting cards. On a request from the Smithsonian, he donated three of his original watercolors, as well as the pair of combat boots he wore that day.

“One day there will be a Jan. 6th exhibit,” he said. “It is part of our American history whether you like it or hate it. To know that maybe someday my future children or grandchildren could go and see that work is really incredible.”

Left, Winston Pingeon was in full riot gear for more than 12 hours on the night of Jan 6, 2021; right, a self-portrait he painted. Winston Pingeon



