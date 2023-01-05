The Huntington stage is set for Kate Snodgrass’s ‘The Art of Burning’

In the rehearsal room, director Melia Bensussen works through scenes from the play, which is having its world premiere at the Huntington (Jan. 13-Feb. 12) followed by a run at Hartford Stage (March 2-26), where Bensussen is the artistic director. The actors start and stop, and in the space of an hour the mechanics of entrances and exits are mapped, laughs are mined, relationships are deepened, and scene and time shifts become seamless.

Kate Snodgrass leans forward, watching intently as the cast rehearses a scene from her new play, “The Art of Burning,” at the Huntington Theatre. “I love actors,” says Snodgrass. “They ask incredible questions and find emotions I didn’t even realize I’d written.”

Advertisement

“The play,” says Bensussen, “has all these delicious layers, often connected by humor. At one level, it explores the aftermath of a relationship that fractures, but it also looks at parenting in this strange, contemporary moment, as well as choices and their repercussions.”

“The Art of Burning” captures a moment of heightened emotions — equal parts humor and rage — when a woman at the final stages of negotiating the terms of her divorce reconsiders the shared parenting agreement for the couple’s 15-year-old daughter. The mother, played by Adrianne Krstansky, is an artist, while her husband, played by Rom Barkhordar, is a businessman, creating tension around the ideas of “success” and “career” along with the expectations they are setting for their teenager.

Snodgrass was the longtime artistic director of the Boston Playwrights’ Theatre, where she cofounded the Boston Theater Marathon, and she ran Boston University’s MFA program in playwriting, until retiring in June. She’s only slightly slowed her pace since. In addition to supporting the transition at BU (it took two people to replace her), her own transition allowed her to return to her own writing. She says the play grew out of her reactions to assumptions people make — and their tendency to jump to dramatic conclusions.

Advertisement

Bensussen says she loves having the playwright in the room. She has collaborated with Snodgrass before with “The Tempest (or Bark’s Dream)“ and “The Last Bark” at Sleeping Weazel.

From left: Rom Barkhordar, Adrianne Krstansky, and Michael Kaye rehearse a scene from "The Art of Burning" by playwright Kate Snodgrass. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

“I think of every play as a new play,” says Bensussen, “but with a new script, my job is to be the conscience of the play. Kate has a very strong vision, and our work involves poking at it to make sure we get it to the place where she already hears it.”

Snodgrass laughs at the “poking” reference.

“Melia is more of a conductor, a wonderful conductor,” she says. “I know where I want the play and these characters to go, but I need the actors and the director and the production team — the rest of the orchestra — to create the full experience.”

The rehearsal room, says Bensussen, is organized chaos.

“The clearer the playwright is, the more room there is to play,” she says. “When the play has a strong structure, there’s more freedom for us to improvise.”

Back in the rehearsal room, Bensussen says she is struck by the depth of knowledge among the cast.

“Several of these actors are also teachers,” she says. “This is a roomful of people who really know their craft. It allows us to explore different layers of the story and create a theatrical experience that encourages people to listen and connect through dialogue.”

Advertisement

“We are thinking of it as a collage,” adds Snodgrass, “made up of puzzle pieces that you have to assemble. It requires the audience to be curious and alert and have a sense of humor.”

Benssussen says the play allows for different interpretations. The question is, she says, “Can art really change the way you think?”

A black box on Boylston

On Feb. 6, the Theater Offensive is launching the public phase of its capital campaign for its Boylston Black Box. The event — details to be announced soon — will honor the community that has already raised $11.7 million toward the group’s $20 million goal.

The Theater Offensive signed a letter of intent in 2020 with Scape North America, developers of the residential and retail project at 1252-1270 Boylston St. that includes a black box theater. The space, which began its “fit-out” phase in November, will provide a home for Theater Offensive events, as well as for other local queer and trans organizations’ “educational programs, youth-centered leadership programs, community-led artistic experiences, and people-powered civic engagements,” according to a statement by Harold Steward and Evelyn Francis, the theater’s producing co-executive directors.

THE ART OF BURNING

Presented by the Huntington Theatre. At the Wimberly Theatre, Calderwood Pavilion, Boston Center for the Arts. Jan. 13-Feb. 12. $20-$119. www.huntingtontheatre.org, 617-266-0800.

Terry Byrne can be reached at trbyrne@aol.com.







