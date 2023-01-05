Janet Malcolm, in her posthumous autobiography ‘Still Pictures,’ remains a journalist rather than a memoirist to the end

In an early section of “Still Pictures: On Photography and Memory,” her posthumous memoir, Janet Clara Malcolm (neé Jana Klara Wienerová) studies a snapshot capturing herself and her parents in the frame of an open train car window as they depart for Hamburg. That picture inspires her vague remembrance of the family’s escape and the more vivid narrative of their profound de-ethnicizing: “When we arrived in America, and were taken under the wing of my aunt (Georgine) and uncle (Paul), who had left Prague six months earlier, we changed our name from Wiener to Winn, as they had change theirs from Eisner to Edwards, out of fear of an anti-Semitism that was not limited to Nazi Germany.”

In July 1939, Hanna and Josef Wiener and their daughters, Jana and Marie, took a train from Prague to Hamburg, where they boarded an ocean liner bound for New York City.

As refugees and emigrés, the Winns attempted to shield their daughters from discrimination by flattening their Jewishness and sending the pair to a Lutheran Sunday school in Yorkville, the Czech neighborhood on Manhattan’s Upper East Side where they made a home life. Unfortunately, Malcolm notes, by the time the girls learned they were Jewish, they had already “internalized the anti-Semitism in the culture.” Though she “came to acknowledge and treasure [her] Jewishness,” Malcolm claims to have been a “self-hating Jew” throughout her childhood and adolescence.

I think Malcolm begins her self-portrait with this deep, serious existential unpacking in order to wrestle one more time with human psychology, which was a cornerstone subject of some of her best-known works: “each case of this anxiety disorder [self-hating Jew] is different. Some of the severity of mine could be attributed to my parents’ own confusion about how to represent themselves to their adopted country.” Though Josef (now Joseph) would eventually rebuild his medical and psychiatric practice and Hanna (shifting from lawyering to media journalism) would become an announcer on Voice of America, given the prevalence of American anti-semitism during the war years, they both worried that they had not found final refuge. “By the time they understood that they had, their children’s imaginative life had been deeply affected.”

Malcolm’s admission about her psychological selves tells me something about the writer and her subjects. Her catalog of masterful works of literary journalism and criticism — “Diana and Nikon,” “In the Freud Archives,” and “The Journalist and the Murderer,” among others — could be read as a record of inquiry for understanding her own experience.

Informed by photos, diaries, and letters from the family archive, the twenty-six essays in “Still Pictures” offer riffs on Freud and psychoanalysis, members of the Czech community in New York, teenage lovesickness and grown-up adultery, the performance art of courtroom testifying, the strangeness of memory, and, most significantly, the imagination-charging power of family snapshots. But where is the self-interrogation, the personal narrative?

Malcolm had a long-held reluctance to scrutinize herself journalistically. In her 2010 micro-essay, “Thoughts on Autobiography from an Abandoned Autobiography,” she describes her resistance to the form: “The observing ‘I’ of autobiography tells the story of the observed ‘I’ not as a journalist tells the story of his subject, but as a mother might. The older narrator looks back at his younger self with tenderness and pity, empathizing with its sorrows and allowing for its sins. I see that my journalist’s habits have inhibited my self-love…In what follows I will try to see myself less coldly, be less fearful of writing a puff piece. But it may be too late to change my spots.”

Advertisement

Malcolm, it seems, let go of that other project in favor of “Still Pictures,” which foregrounds her discerning journalistic eye rather than a first-person autobiographical voice. That move leads Malcolm to this realization: “Autobiography is a misnamed genre: memory speaks only some of its lines. Like biography, it enlists letters and the testimony of contemporaries in its novelistic enterprise…The past is a country that issues no visas. We can only enter it illegally.” Here, Malcolm’s rigorous, extensive writing on literature and psychoanalysis, and her idiosyncratic talent for metaphor play in concert to deliver critical wisdom.

Malcolm’s strongest writing here is about her parents. Though her love and admiration is clear, late in life, Malcolm was still trying to understand her parents and her relationships with them. In “Mother,” Malcolm attempts to square her mother’s skill for charming people with her interest in them — and finds that she cannot. She also wonders if her chosen profession is a kind of inheritance: “Did I become a journalist because of knowing how to imitate my mother? When I ask someone a question — either in life or in work —I often don’t listen to the answer. I am not really interested. I don’t think my mother was interested in what people told her, either. She asked her questions. But her mind was elsewhere. This is what I can’t get hold of. What was she interested in?”

Advertisement

At the end of this chapter, Malcolm’s insight about her mother arrives in a moment of sharp, authoritative force. But the author offers no equally stark revelations about herself. In fact, late in the book, in the section entitled “The Apartment,” even after describing some elements of her early 1970s affair with her editor at The New Yorker who would eventually become her second husband, Malcolm lays claim to a precious prerogative of cowardly withholding: “I would rather flunk a writing test than expose the pathetic secrets of my heart.”

Both the prefatory and closing pages provide excellent guidance for thinking through “Still Pictures.” Ian Frazier’s Introduction highlights Malcolm’s knowing, brilliant humor as foundational to her art. And Anne Malcolm’s Afterword helps readers recognize how her mother’s subtle artistic intelligence and sophisticated framing dissolve the tediousness of autobiography: “we are looking not at the self lurking behind the camera lens, but out through the viewfinder with her.”

Still Pictures: On Photography and Memory

by Janet Malcolm

FSG, 176 pp., $26

Walton Muyumba teaches literature at Indiana University-Bloomington. He is the author of The Shadow and the Act: Black Intellectual Practice, Jazz Improvisation, and Philosophical Pragmatism.