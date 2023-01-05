Jeremy Renner ‘too messed up now to type’ after 7-ton snowplow runs him over

Renner, 51, suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries in the accident Sunday near Reno and was in critical condition, representative Sam Mast said in an email. He underwent surgery Monday, Mast added.

“Thank you all for your kind words,” the actor, who plays Hawkeye in Marvel’s Avengers movies, said on Tuesday alongside a photograph of him in a hospital bed, his face bruised, with an oxygen tube at his nostrils. “I’m too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all,” he said.

Actor Jeremy Renner said he is “too messed up now to type” in his first Instagram post since authorities said he was run over by his snowplow in Nevada, leaving him in critical condition.

In a news conference Tuesday, Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam called it a "tragic accident," adding that there was no indication of foul play.

Balaam said that shortly before the incident, Renner discovered that his personal vehicle, which a family member was driving, was stuck in the deep mountain snow. Renner used his PistenBully snowplow, which weighs at least seven tons, to help free the vehicle, Balaam said.

"After successfully towing his vehicle, Mr. Renner got out of the PistenBully to speak to a family member," Balaam said. "At this point, it started to roll. In an effort to stop it, he attempted to get back into the driver's seat, and he is run over by the PistenBully."

Balaam said that "severe winter weather" had delayed responders trying to reach Renner after they received a 911 call around 9 a.m. Sunday reporting an incident involving a pedestrian and a "snowcat," an extremely large and powerful vehicle.

The night before the accident, which happened in the Mount Rose area near Reno, about three feet of snow had fallen, shutting down highways and leading people to abandon their vehicles. Renner has called his cabin near Lake Tahoe an escape from his intense life in Hollywood.

The sheriff said experts are analyzing the snowcat "for any mechanical failure and why it started to roll."

Fans and members of the movie industry - including Chris Hemsworth, Orlando Bloom and Penélope Cruz - have flocked to social media in recent days to show support for the two-time Oscar nominee, who starred in "The Hurt Locker" and "The Town," in addition to the Avengers franchise.

“Sending wishes to our Mayor for a speedy recovery,” said a post on the official Instagram account of the thriller series “Mayor of Kingstown,” in which Renner plays Mike McLusky.