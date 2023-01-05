Local bestsellers for the week ended Jan. 1

3. Horse Geraldine Brooks Viking

4. A World of Curiosities Louise Penny Minotaur

5. The Marriage Portrait Maggie O’Farrell Knopf

6. Liberation Day: Stories George Saunders Random House

7. Mad Honey Jodi Picoult, Jennifer Finney Boylan Ballantine

8. The Passenger Cormac McCarthy Knopf

9. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow Gabrielle Zevin Knopf

10. Our Missing Hearts Celeste Ng Penguin Press

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times Michelle Obama Crown

Advertisement

2. I’m Glad My Mom Died Jennette McCurdy Simon & Schuster

3. An Immense World: How Animal Senses Reveal the Hidden Realms Around Us Ed Yong Random House

4. Go-To Dinners: A Barefoot Contessa Cookbook Ina Garten Clarkson Potter

5. The Song of the Cell: An Exploration of Medicine and the New Human Siddhartha Mukherjee Scribner

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

6. Dinner in One: Exceptional & Easy One-Pan Meals Melissa Clark Clarkson Potter

7. And There Was Light: Abraham Lincoln and the American Struggle Jon Meacham Random House

8. Smitten Kitchen Keepers: New Classics for Your Forever Files Deb Perelman Knopf

9. What If? 2: Additional Serious Scientific Answers to Absurd Hypothetical Questions Randall Munroe Riverhead Books

10. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse Charlie Mackesy HarperOne

PAPERBACK FICTION

1. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo Taylor Jenkins Reid Washington Square Press

2. It Starts with Us Colleen Hoover Atria

3. Cloud Cuckoo Land Anthony Doerr Scribner

4. It Ends With Us Colleen Hoover Atria

5. Circe Madeline Miller Back Bay

6. The Thursday Murder Club Richard Osman Penguin

Advertisement

7. The Song of Achilles Madeline Miller Ecco

8. Where the Crawdads Sing Delia Owens Putnam

9. Verity Colleen Hoover Grand Central

10. The Sentence Louise Erdrich Harper Perennial

PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. These Precious Days: Essays Ann Patchett Harper Perennial

2. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants Robin Wall Kimmerer Milkweed Editions

3. All about Love: New Visions bell hooks Morrow

4. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma Bessel van der Kolk M.D. Penguin

5. Finding the Mother Tree: Discovering the Wisdom of the Forest Suzanne Simard Vintage

6. The 2023 Old Farmer’s Almanac Old Farmer’s Almanac

7. Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know about the People We Don’t Know Malcolm Gladwell Back Bay

8. Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind Yuval Noah Harari Harper Perennial

9. The Years Annie Ernaux Seven Stories Press

10. The Best American Essays 2022 Alexander Chee, Robert Atwan (Eds.) Mariner

The New England Indie Bestseller List, as brought to you by IndieBound and NEIBA, for the week ended Sunday, Dec. 25. Based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org.