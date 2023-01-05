Mysteries are my literary comfort food in a time of upheaval

And yet there was a time when the detective story was an innovation. Edgar Allen Poe’s reclusive and ruthlessly analytical C. Auguste Dupin first appeared in the short story “The Murders in the Rue Morgue,” published in 1841. Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s genius Sherlock Holmes and Agatha Christie’s Hercule Poirot are drawn directly from Dupin; even their stories are told in the same form, right down to the unperceptive sidekick narrator.

It’s hard to imagine a time before the detective story. Television shows such as “Law & Order,” “CSI,” and “NCIS” have run for decades, spawning offspring faster than a Gremlin dropped in an infinity pool. Kenneth Branagh has begun directing big-screen adaptations of Agatha Christie’s Poirot novels (his third, “A Haunting in Venice,” is scheduled for release this September) of which there are 33. There’s even a new world-famous detective at the movies: Benoit Blanc, Daniel Craig’s effete Southern genius of the “Knives Out” franchise.

What is it about mysteries that makes them so appealing, ultimately leading to the necessity of terms like “marathon viewing” and “binge-watching”? I’ve been considering this question over the past six months, as I found myself reading mystery after mystery. Even after I had read all of Sherlock Holmes, then all of the Miss Marple mysteries, then the Poirot collection, I still craved more. There was something so comforting about them; I didn’t want to read anything else. No humor. No nonfiction. No literary novels with ambiguous endings. I didn’t want to have to worry about the outcome.

Every time I read a detective story, I know the puzzle will be solved by the last page. The world of a mystery story might be horrifying (even the deaths in “The Murders in the Rue Morgue” are shockingly grisly), but it is always explicable.

In the best of these stories, the clues are there all along, and only a change in assumptions makes the story clear to the reader. The formula may not always surprise, but it rarely disappoints. Like a child rereading “Goodnight Moon,” I was as delighted by the (”Glass Onion” Spoiler Alert) hidden-in-plain-sight epistle in “Glass Onion” as by the one in Poe’s “The Purloined Letter.” At a moment when the world seems incomprehensible, there is comfort in the idea that the truth is out there — and if only we could see properly, we could understand it all.

Lisa Papademetriou is the author of several books for young readers. Her website is lisapapa.com.