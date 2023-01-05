A new view of a classic movie inspired choreographer Stefanie Batten Bland’s ‘Look Who’s Coming to Dinner’

Choreographer Stefanie Batten Bland was in her high school film class when she first saw the iconic movie “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner,” about a wealthy white liberal couple (played by Katherine Hepburn and Spencer Tracy) forced to confront their latent racism when introduced to their daughter’s Black fiancé (Sidney Poitier). “I didn’t really believe the story,” she recalls. “It felt quite contrived [for] the times. I was so fatigued that we always had to use African Americans through a European lens to make them acceptable inside American society. I couldn’t believe that this phenomenal doctor [Poitier’s character] fell for this kid. It didn’t make any sense to me. I had tons of arguments with my parents over the dinner table.”

Then five years ago, around the 50th anniversary of the film, Batten Bland rewatched the movie. “I started seeing that it was all a vehicle to have a conversation not only about skin color, but also about class, sexuality, living in plain sight, and it blew my mind open.” That reexamination sparked Batten Bland’s similarly titled “Look Who’s Coming to Dinner” for her Company SBB/Stefanie Batten Bland, which Celebrity Series of Boston presents at Plimpton Shattuck Black Box Theatre at New England Conservatory Jan. 14-15.

Celebrity Series president and executive director Gary Dunning says the collaborative dance-theater work for seven performers is about “exploring social rituals, and the notion of who’s invited to table, who gets to sit down, who doesn’t get to sit down.” He was drawn to Batten Bland, whose awards include the prestigious Bessie Schönberg Fellowship, for her multidimensional choreography resonating with concerns of today. “Stefanie is a highly cerebral, intellectual, thoughtful creator, and I think you see that in the work.”

The child of a writer mother and a composer/producer father, 47-year-old Batten Bland was raised in New York City’s SoHo in an artistic environment that she says predisposed her to appreciate creativity and the value of asking questions. She has choreographed, acted, and danced internationally, including with Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Dance Company and Tanztheater Wüppertal Pina Bausch, establishing her own troupe in 2008 while head choreographer at the Paris Opéra Comique.

Performing in Punchdrunk’s “Sleep No More,” Batten Bland says she saw “my skin color and everything that makes me who I am be so profound for so many people and made me realize we’re able to start talking in theater about proximity and biases … and usher in a new way of thinking about physical theater. It’s all about inviting us to access a piece of art and have the right to sit inside of it, be part of it in a way that might render a [bigger] conversation.”

With “Look Who’s Coming to Dinner,” Batten Bland takes an iconic but highly dated movie as the launchpad for creating commentary on pressing issues like race, identity, social dynamics, class, family pressures, and power. Long tables suggesting a communal gathering morph into doors, mirrors, walls, screens, ramps. And while it integrates some music and snippets of dialogue from the film, Batten Bland’s “Dinner” is far from a literal representation of the story.

Dunning says he wondered “am I watching the same moment through a different lens, or is she telling me the same tale three or four different times from different angles, or is it simply the prism that she’s looking through the ritual of invitation, and there’s so many layers across racial and class lines? The wonderful thing is that it’s not explicit. You have to figure it out for yourself.”

Batten Bland adds, “It looks at who has the right to be welcomed into a space. The shifting of the word in the title [from “guess” to “look”] was so intentional, because I don’t believe anyone is ever guessing who’s coming. I believe everyone’s fears and biases and isms have a very clear visual connection and illustration. To me it’s always about look who’s coming, and it’s up to us whether we want to open the door and decide how to receive someone into your space. It’s intimate and formal at the same time.”

“Look Who’s Coming to Dinner” was created in 2019, but Company SBB is only now getting the opportunity to bring the work greater exposure. Batten Bland says that while the choreography has not really changed over the past three years, the piece acknowledges the impact COVID has provoked, most notably in the opening segment in which dancers now arrive onstage slowly removing their disposable face masks. “The power of touch, of seeing full facial expression ... the sense of proximity, excitement, fear — the masking world changed all that. This piece dives head first in admitting that we’ve all been going through something that’s integrated into what we’ve been living since the beginning of separation. So, the piece hasn’t changed, we’ve simply realized how significant it actually is as a result of this time.”

After the performance, some audience members are invited to sit at a table alongside company members for what Batten Bland describes as “collaborative table-making dances. “It’s amazing to notice how many gestures we all have in common. There’s so much preparation and fear and apprehension in meeting new people, yet in the space of 15 minutes, everyone’s having a great time around the ritual table activity, whether it’s breaking bread or breaking movement.”

COMPANY SBB//STEFANIE BATTEN BLAND

